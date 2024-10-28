RHONJ Alum Claims Whole Cast Is ‘Upset’ As They Await Season 15 Announcement

A former cast member from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” says she has inside information on the show’s status for season 15—and it’s “not looking good,” she claims.

In an October 2024 interview with The Daily Mail, former RHONJ “friend” Kim DePaola claimed that “not one person has been contacted” about season 15 yet. DePaola, 63, who last appeared on the Bravo reality show as a “guest” in season 8 in 2017, told the outlet that she keeps in touch with former co-stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania.

“I can tell you this that I know for a fact — every single one of them is sweating it,” DePaola alleged. “Every one of them is upset now. Every one of them is feeling the pain.”

“It’s not looking good,” she added of the fate of the Bravo reality show that debuted in 2009. DePaola told the outlet that she thinks Bravo will reboot the Jersey-based series if they can find “the right people.”

In addition to Giudice and Catania, the 14th season of RHONJ featured Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, and “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler .

Andy Cohen Said Producers Will Take Their Time Making a Decision for RHONJ

Over the summer, Bravo producer Andy Cohen confirmed on his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” that there would be a rebrand of sorts for RHONJ amid the toxic dynamic among the cast during season 14.

He also made it clear that it would be a long process before there would be word on the fate of the show and its current cast.

“No decisions have been made,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in June. “We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”

During an appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast , Cohen said producers would “talk” and “do the focus group stuff. “We’ll do all the stuff we do,” he said. “And we’ll probably do a bunch of casting. And we’ll take our time.”

He gave an update on the October 16 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

“We’ve made no decisions on the ‘Real Housewives [of New Jersey],’ ” Cohen said in response to a rumor on an Instagram fan account that claimed three veteran stars are returning for season 15.

“We’ve done nothing, we’ve done [absolutely]…I mean, well no actually we’ve done plenty. But that’s not, that’s not what’s …no!” he added. Cohen then suggested that fans wait until he or Bravo confirms something about the show.

Several RHONJ Cast Members Have Spoken Out About the Future of the Show

Longtime RHONJ star Melissa Gorga addressed the situation on the October 17 episode of her podcast, “On Display.”

Gorga told fans that any casting rumors out there are “not true.” “There’s zero decision,” she said. “I don’t even think they’re discussing the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ over at 30 Rock. They are not.”

OG star Giudice told Us Weekly that she hopes the show “continues” with her on it. “Obviously it can’t stay the way it is, so we’ll see what Bravo decides,” she added.

