RHONJ Alum Says Joe Giudice ‘Was a Much Better’ Parent Than Teresa Giudice

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, during an August 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. The fashion designer claimed that Joe Giudice had numerous affairs throughout his 20-year marriage to his ex-wife. She then shared that she believed he was a better parent than the mother of his children. DePaola asserted that the RHONJ star travels too much to be attentive to her 13-year-old daughter, Audriana Giudice.

“He was a much better father to those children than she is a mother and I am going to leave it at that. Much better father to those kids. Listen, when is she home? You have 13-year-old daughter, you’ve been gone for a month and a half, going here and there, and all of the sudden now you’re doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” stated DePaola.

She went on to say that she believed the mother of four often left her home prior to getting married to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022. She also mentioned that Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend her nuptials.

“When are you home? Even before you got married, I don’t care where she goes or what she’s doing, it’s not my business. I traveled a lot too but who’s home with these kids? Unfortunately, she doesn’t have a mother or father, none of her family were at her wedding, not one person from her family. What does that say about her?” asked the former RHONJ personality.

DePaola also criticized her former co-star for allowing her daughters, Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice, to travel in Europe in August 2022.

“The 21-year-old and the 18-year-old traveled around Europe by themselves, sorry not in this day and age. As a mother, again, no way,” asserted the fashion designer.

Joe Giudice Shared His Support of His Ex-Wife on Instagram

Teresa Giudice decided to be a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant for the show’s 31st season. On September 8, 2022, Joe Giudice took to Instagram to share his support for his ex-wife. He shared her “Dancing with the Stars” promotional photo with his social media followers.

“Congratulations 🎊🍾 To my ex don’t forget to vote for Teresa I know you have been trying to get on Dancing with the stars for quite some time go get it 💪👏👏👏👏👏,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans shared that they appreciated the father of four’s post in the comments section.

“So NICE to see you wish her well!! Supporting her is a testament to what you two originally had, and how awesome you two are parenting together! Your girls should be proud! ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“Such a lovely thing to say Joe you are a fantastic example to your daughter’s 🥰,” added another.

“I appreciate that you still support your family regardless of marriage y’all share kids and are a family! good for you Joe and great for Teresa! I’ll be watching and voting,” chimed in a third person.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Performing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Teresa Giudice spoke about her first “Dancing with the Stars” performance during a September 2022 interview with Extra TV. She asserted that she “wasn’t nervous” to perform the tango with her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

“I have no dance experience, so each week I know if I stay on, if fans vote for me, I promise that I will give it – I did give it a million percent, but I’m just going to get better,” shared the Bravo personality.

READ NEXT: Is Mauricio Umansky’s Netflix Show Still Happening?