RHONJ Star Says ‘Sometimes You Do Feel Like You Make a Deal With the Devil Joining the Show’

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen appeared on an August 2022 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” During the interview, the reality television personality explained that her ex-husband, former NBA star Scottie Pippen, did not enjoy being featured on RHOM during its first season, which premiered in 2011. She also shared that she appreciated Gorga’s dynamic with her husband, Joe Gorga, on RHONJ.

“I think in your case, like you guys are a good tag team. So it’s like, for you guys, I like ride with you guys. No one is going to mess your family up because you guys are like so united and I feel like with Scottie and I, like he doesn’t like the camera,” said Pippen. “He doesn’t want to be on — he never wanted to be on TV like that. I think so, it would put more pressure on us, you know. So I did it that one season, he hated and I was like ‘okay, forget it, thanks for letting me do it, I won’t do it again.’ I think you have to have a partner that like wants to ride that wave with you.”

Gorga shared that she understood the RHOM star’s stance.

“Scottie’s a celebrity in his own right. He’s a massive star, so, it’s like — so I can see him saying like ‘listen we’re already doing this, we don’t need to add this’ and you are going to feel guilty 24 hours a day just almost bringing him down because sometimes you do feel like you make a deal with the devil joining the show. I mean, personally, I don’t ask me about that this week,” said the RHONJ star.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Co-Stars

During the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Gorga also shared that she does occasionally feel frustrated by some of her castmates. She asserted that she is “a professional verbal like arguer.”

“A lot of times, for some reason, I have people coming at me, or making things up about me or wanting to prove — which is the hard part for me,” stated the mother of three. “And I’ll ask you about this for yourself, but I feel like someone’s always out there to try to prove that I’m a bad person, or try to prove like she’s not what she says she is. And it’s a constant battle where I feel like I’m an attorney at some points.”

Jackie Goldschneider Shared Her Thoughts About Melissa & Joe Gorga Not Attending Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. The Gorgas were not in attendance at the ceremony. RHONJ personality Jackie Goldschneider, who attended the wedding, shared her thoughts on the matter during an August 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

“Knowing the lead-up to making that decision, I was not shocked at all, I completely understand and support them not having attended the wedding. It was the right decision for them, for sure and you’ll understand when you see… No one really knows anything and a lot of the blogs get it wrong. A lot of things I read — I think I read that I went screaming out of the wedding,” said the mother of four.

