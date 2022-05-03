RHONJ Star Says She Believes Luis Ruelas’ Video ‘Was Funny’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been engaged to her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas since October 2021. In “RHONJ” season 12, Giudice’s co-star Margaret Josephs expressed concern over their relationship after she came across a video of Ruelas apologizing to an unidentified woman while on a beach with several men. During a February 2022 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Josephs claimed that the video was filmed at “a camp.”

“When you look up what the video is you do go to this camp and they say you have to take out your aggression so you don’t beat women,” alleged the fashion designer.

While recording an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display,” Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts about the video.

Melissa Gorga Shared That She Did Not Have an Issue With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Video

During the April 28 episode of “Melissa Gorga On Display,” Melissa and her guest comedian Michael Rapaport discussed Giudice’s relationship with Ruelas. Rapaport shared that he “didn’t think there was anything wrong with the video.”

“I know it was like a self-help place,” said the “Friends” star.

Melissa shared that she also did not have an issue with Ruelas’ video.

“Listen, I thought the video was funny, if you ask me, it was like, ‘these are my brothers, I’m coming home.’ It was the tone, I’m like this is funny,” said the “RHONJ” star.

The mother of three then admitted that she had been dramatic in past relationships before dating her husband, Joe Gorga.

“We all did some crazy s*** with an ex, right? Like I even said – I don’t say it as much in front of Joe – but I’ve hung on car windows before as they are pulling away because I’m savage like we’ve all done crazy things for our exes,” stated Melissa.

She clarified that she took issue with the fact that Giudice was unwilling to discuss the video that featured her fiance.

“I don’t hold against him that he has a past, what I thought was bad was that they were just covering it so much, just talk about it and then it would just move forward,” said the reality television personality.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Giudice asserted that she “wasn’t trying to hide anything” regarding Ruelas when Josephs was inquiring about “his past.” She told the publication:

There’s nothing to hide. From now on, I’m going to let Louie answer everything, because there’s nothing to hide. I’m not trying to hide, because even my kids — now that they’re looking back — they’re like, ‘“Mom, you should have let Louie speak.” And I’m like, “You know what? You’re right.” And here I was trying to protect him because here he is coming in my world.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Giudice also gave some information about her upcoming wedding. She shared that the couple has decided on a date for their nuptials. She noted that they were in the wedding planning process.

“It’s going amazing. It’s going good. Yeah, it’s going really good,” asserted the 49-year-old.

