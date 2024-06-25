RHONJ Star Has Regrets About Joining the Series

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star John Fuda regrets agreeing to film for the Bravo series.

Reality Blurb reported that John Fuda discussed joining RHONJ, alongside his wife, Rachel Fuda, for the show’s 13th season, during a June 2024 “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast episode. He stated that he wanted to film the series to “support [his] wife” and “to be a good husband.”

John Fuda shared that he believed filming the show “was going to be fun.” The father of three said, however, that he did not expect his 2008 arrest for drug possession to be brought up on the show.

“Joining ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ was definitely — I do have regret in my decision. I can’t even say I do not,” said John Fuda.

He also stated that appearing on the series has negatively affected his personal life.

“I’m paying reputationally. I’m paying big time,” said John Fuda.

The RHONJ personality also stated that the parents of his son, Jaiden’s friends have expressed their concern about the Fuda family.

“I have scenarios with, you know, my son’s friends’ parents. ‘Hey, you know what? I heard this about him. You know, stay away from them.’ I’ve had that happen already,” said John Fuda.

In addition, the 37-year-old stated that the rumors about him have impacted how he runs his business.

“I sit in a meeting and I look and I’ve got people looking at me weird. Because I’ve learned that you can literally make up any rumor that you want,” said John Fuda.

He then stated that it “was not worth” starring in a Bravo series.

“If another man were to come up to me, I would share my experience because it’s the right thing to do,” said John Fuda.

John Fuda Said He Was ‘Being Attacked’ During the 14th Season of RHONJ

John Fuda and Rachel Fuda appeared on the May 1 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” While recording the May 2024 podcast episode, John Fuda noted he was defensive during the production of RHONJ season 14. He referenced that his RHONJ castmate, Teresa Giudice, brought up his past legal issues during the show’s 14th season.

“When you are being attacked — and I feel I’m being attacked, you have to — you have to defend yourself. Your past has come out and it’s like that was 20-something years ago – why are you doing that? Why are you digging stuff up from my past? That’s not fair,” said John Fuda.

In addition, he stated that he believed he was “Teresa’s storyline this year.”

“If it wasn’t for me, what else would she have?” continued the father of three.

Rachel Fuda made similar comments about Giudice in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she believed Giudice “went after” her family for the sake of “her paycheck.”

“I think that she’s been on this show for so long and it just solidifies her relevancy,” said the 33-year-old.

Rachel Fuda Says She Will Always Have Her Husband’s Back

While speaking to Access Hollywood in May 2024, Rachel Fuda stated that she believed Giudice tends to “go after” her RHONJ castmates’ husbands.

“If you look at the history of her behavior, we go after Evan [Goldschnieder], we’re going after Joe [Gorga]. It’s a very familiar feeling. And I think that’s on purpose,” said Rachel Fuda.

She stated that she believed Giudice wanted John Fuda to “look bad in defense of himself.” The mother of three then asserted that she “will have his back until death.”