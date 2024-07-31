RHONJ Star’s Latest Stunt Leaves Fans Divided Ahead of Season 14 Finale

Margaret Josephs caused controversy on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”— and fans are divided on her behavior.

After the RHONJ star sent a funeral floral arrangement to Teresa Giudice on the penultimate season 14 episode, titled “Don’t Trial This At Home,” fans got a sneak peek at a scene from the finale in which she admitted to being in contact with Louis Ruelas’ estranged former fiancée Vanessa Reiser.

Josephs previously denied spreading negative stories about Ruelas when Giudice first met him. In May 2024, Josephs admitted on “Jeff Lewis Live” that she had been in contact with Reiser via DM and that it wasn’t a “big deal.” She explained that after Ruelas made claims that his friend Bo Dietl dug up dirt on the entire RHONJ cast, she spoke to his ex.

But after a preview of some questionable moments in the season 14 finale, fans weighed in on the drama for what could become the last season for this RHONJ cast, and Josephs in particular.

Margaret Josephs’ Final Season 14 Scenes Has Fans Divided

Play

In the RHONJ finale sneak peek released by Bravo, Josephs told co-star Jenn Fessler about the “stunt” she pulled. When Giudice hosted a group gathering with her lawyer to allege that Josephs was in cahoots with Reiser, Josephs had a funeral floral arrangement sent to her home. “Guess what,” Josephs told Fessler. “I pulled a real stunt. So they’re at this event. You know, ‘The Margaret Josephs Burn Event.’ I sent a gift. It was a beautiful funeral arrangement on a stand.”

After Fessler said the gift delivery sounded “a little morbid,” Josephs replied, “I think it’s hilarious.”

Josephs then vowed to drop “some bombs” on various cast members, namely Jackie Goldschneider, at an upcoming group gathering. There have been reports that the finale filmed at Rails Steakhouse was extremely explosive.

Dolores Catania then arrived at Josephs’ house to give her a brief rundown on the meeting Giudice held. She then asked Josephs if it was true that she had been in contact with people from Ruelas’ past.

After previously denying talking to Reiser, Josephs admitted, “Have I spoken to her…? Absolutely. OK, I’m going to tell you, I spoke to her a few times. On DM, not even on the phone. Never met her in person. I’ve seen her at events and stuff.”

Josephs said Reiser “validated” some details to her after Ruelas threatened that Dietl investigated the cast. In a confessional, Catania wondered, “Why would the ex know what Louie was doing if they’re not even allowed to speak to each other?”

Fans reacted to the scene on social media.

A post on the @allabouttrh fan alleged that Josephs was the mastermind behind multiple affair rumors and the reason former co-star Siggy Flicker quit the show.

“MARGE HAS TURNED NEW JERSEY— into a toxic environment!!! get rid of her!!!” one viewer wrote.

“Marge should be thrown off the show,” another agreed.

“Marge is 100% shady & her producer buddies protected her. Bravo needs to do more than shake up casting; production needs changing,” another chimed in.

But others think Josephs is the MVP of the Bravo reality show.

“Funeral arrangement…That goes down in housewives history, EPIC,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

“Checkmate, Teresa. Margaret is the number one gal in the group.😂😂,” added another.

“Marge is one of the most entertaining housewives ever,” another agreed.

Some RHONJ Stars Will Be Out For Season 15

There is a high chance that Josephs and most, if not all of her co-stars, will be out for RHONJ season 15. On July 29, Andy Cohen confirmed that a reboot for the show would definitely happen. He made comments in response to a fan who complained that Josephs has never had a real storyline and continues to ride on Giudice’s coattails.

When a caller on his Sirius XM radio show “Andy Cohen Live” complained about Josephs and other cast members, Cohen replied, “Well, I mean, have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show? Well, we are rebooting the show.”

“We’re gonna reboot it,” he reiterated. “We’re gonna do something different, we’re gonna see what we do. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces. We’ll see.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” currently stars Josephs, Giuidice, Catania, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral. Fessler and Goldschneider are “friends” of the cast.