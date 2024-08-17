Multiple RHONJ Stars Skip Dolores Catania’s Annual Charity Game

Stars from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” franchise showed their support at an annual charity event co-hosted by Dolores Catania, but multiple cast members were notably missing—and fans thought it was very telling.

Days after the volatile season 14 finale aired on Bravo, some of the RHONJ cast members joined Catania for the fifth annual “Battle For Brooklyn” charity softball game held at Maimonides Park. The annual event has been featured in past seasons of RHONJ. The cast members play against Maimonides Medical Center physicians and staff to raise money for the breast cancer clinic.

For the 2024 charity game, Catania took the field with co-stars Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.

But Catania’s close friend Teresa Giudice was noticeably missing from the event. Co-stars Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider were also absent.

Fans Called Out RHONJ Stars Who Skipped the 2024 Charity Softball Game

The “Battle for Brooklyn” game is an event that RHONJ fans always look forward to. Bravo’s cameras are usually on-site to capture storylines on the sidelines. The recently ended 14th season of the Bravo reality show featured the 2023 softball game, with estranged sisters-in-law Giudice and Gorga artfully dodging one another the entire evening, despite playing for the same team.

But with the status of RHONJ season 15 currently in limbo amid a now-irreparable cast divide, Bravo cameras were not part of the August 2024 game.

Photos posted from the 2024 game featured some of the RHONJ cast dressed in their signature red uniforms. Fellow Housewives alumni Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York City”) and Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”) were also there. Other faces familiar to Bravo fans included Catania’s ex-husband Frank, her boyfriend Paul Connell, and Househusbands Joe Beningno, John Fuda, and Nate Cabral.

On social media, some fans called out the co-stars who were missing from the event. Fans noted that the absent RHONJ cast members skipped the event the one year that Bravo’s cameras weren’t there.

“Funny how certain swamp creatures don’t show support to Dolores and the charity when they aren’t contractually obligated to do so 🐸☕️,” came a comment on Instagram.

“No cameras, no Melissa, how she rolls😂,” another wrote.

“Teresa too!!!” a third chimed in.

“Shows you who the real ones are when there are no cameras,” another fan noted.

Gorga explained her absence via an Instagram story posted the day after the game. “So sorry I missed yesterday’s game! I’m in Boston!” the Envy boutique owner wrote. “I know my girls held it down though! Dolores Catania great raising money!”

Giudice and Aydin missed the game because they are vacationing together with their families in Turkey, per BravoTV.com. It is unclear why Goldschneider didn’t participate in the softball game this year.

Dolores Catania Was Grateful For the Support She Received at the Charity Game

While she didn’t have all her girls by her side, Catania was ”grateful” for the support the event received. In an interview with News 12 New Jersey, Catania said her goal was to bring awareness to the work the medical center does. She also noted that “people fly in from all over the country” to attend the charity event.

“Grateful doesn’t even begin to cover it,” she captioned a photo of her with her boyfriend, ex-husband and kids Frankie Jr. and Gabriella. “Big thank you for all supporting @maimohealth from our family to yours 🥎❤️,” she wrote.

The 2024 “Battle for Brooklyn” softball game raised around $100,000 for the Maimonides Medical Center’s cancer center, per News 12.