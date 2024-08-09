RHONJ Fans Question What Happened To Missing Scene Teased for Season 14

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” want to know what happened to a scene that was teased in the season 14 trailer.

In the teaser that first dropped in March 2024, part of an argument between Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas was shown. The couple lives together in their self-described “love bubble,” so fans were curious as to what their argument was about.

But when season 14 ended with an expletive-filled luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, fans noticed the argument scene was never shown all season.

Fans Reacted to Teresa & Louie’s Argument Being Cut From RHONJ Season 14

In the first look sneak peek that was released before the RHONJ season began, Giudice’s friends Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania expressed concern about her. “Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots,” Aydin said of Giudice. “She’s not doing great,” Catania added.

A clip of Margaret Josephs claiming that “Louie pissed her money away” was also played.

The clip then cut to footage of Giudice crying, and then showed her in an argument with Ruelas as they stood outside with another man.

“I want it to be better,” Ruelas said to his wife of two years.

“It’s not gonna be better,” Giudice replied. “I don’t want to talk about it!” she added in an angry voice.

A frustrated Ruelas walked away from her as he muttered something.

After season 14 came and went with no sign of the argument scene, fans wanted to know why the tense moment ended up on the cutting room floor.

“Okay… what the hell happened to this scene… #RHONJ,” came a caption on X attached to the clip.

“I’ve been wondering when we’d see this all season…I need to know more context and they aren’t giving it to us,” another replied.

Others speculated that producers are “hiding so much” amid Ruelas’ legal troubles and lawsuits.

“I wonder if this is about the lawsuit or her relationship with her brother,” another wrote of Giudice.

“I just know Teresa begged for this scene to be cut 🤭 ,” another fan speculated.

“The lawyer probably got it removed. Same reason the reunion didn’t happen. They have skeletons that they don’t want aired!” another commenter wrote.

Producers Did Include a More Disturbing Scene Featuring the Couple

While the argument scene was never shown on-air, producers opted to keep in a much more damaging scene with Ruelas. In a controversial scene in the RHONJ finale, Ruelas complained about Giudice’s estranged co-star Margaret Josephs before his wife headed to the luncheon with the rest of the cast.

Ruelas first asked Giudice how she planned to handle seeing Josephs amid their estrangement. While Giudice said she had no plan and just was going to roll with it, Ruelas advised, “Tell her to stay away from our family.”

He continued, “And you know what? I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that.”

“She is a disgusting, vile human being,” Ruelas added. “She’s a real piece of garbage.”

Ruelas’ beef with Josephs stems back to the RHONJ season 13 reunion when she accused him of harassing her son at work. Josephs’ confrontation with Ruelas came as other cast members accused him of having them investigated in an attempt to take the focus off of his past.

On August 6, Ruelas posted an apology to his Instagram story. “After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs [sic] son,” he wrote.

While he continued to emphasize that he only brought up Josephs’ son because had been “falsely accused” of calling and threatening him, he added, “I know better not to bring someone’s child up and it is something I deeply regret so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong.’