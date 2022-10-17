RHONY: 5 Things We Learned at BravoCon

Here are the five biggest things we learned about “Real Housewives of New York” and “RHONY: Legacy” at BravoCon.

On October 14, 15, and 16, Bravo hosted BravoCon in New York City and revealed details about the two shows across three days.

On March 23, 2022, Andy Cohen revealed to Variety a “radical new plan” to split RHONY into two shows. One show would be the traditional housewives format but with a whole new cast. The other features old stars from the show which has since been dubbed by fans as “RHONY: Legacy.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Andy Cohen Says RHONY Reboot Will Take Priority Over ‘RHONY: Legacy’

While speaking with Page Six at BravoCon, Andy Cohen said the RHONY reboot will ‘taking priority over the ‘Legacy’ project.”

“I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic ‘RHONY’ women about ‘Legacy’ yet,” Cohen exclusively told the outlet. “We really were waiting to get the ‘RHONY’ reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

2. Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps Have Landed a Spin-off Show ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’

Two former RHONY stars, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps have landed a spin-off show titled “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

The announcement was made during BravoCon and according to Vulture is described as “a cross between ‘The Simple Life’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’, as ‘the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel’ after the town council invites them ‘to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit.’ Their efforts include building a playground, putting on a variety show, and ‘searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands.’

The show itself isn’t a new idea, both stars have teased filming together for months but this is the first time fans are hearing the concept, title, and network.

The show will air in 2023 on Bravo.

3. The Full RHONY Cast Has Been Revealed Including a Fashion Designer, a Model & the First Indian on the RHONY Cast

While hosting a massive episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Cohen revealed the completely new cast of RHONY. Included on the list are: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons.

According to De Silva’s Linkedin, she is a “digital marketing professional who specializes in content development. I launched Scout the City, a worldwide known blog in 2014 which quickly gained recognition from the Today show, refinery29, Forbes and New York Times to name a few.”

Hassan is a Somali-Canadian model who owns her own hot sauce brand. Lichy is an interior designer for a “female fueled design firm by @douglaselliman agent @erindanalichy,” according to her Instagram bio.

According to Whitfield’s Instagram bio, she is a “Corporate Comms / Marketing – Consultant” and a “200 Hour Yoga Teacher.” Lyons is the “founder of @loveseen a natural line of false eyelashes” and an “Interior Designer,” according to her Instagram bio.

4. Andy Cohen Says RHONY Will Be the ‘Best of Both Worlds’ for Fans

During a panel at BravoCon, Cohen spoke about the show being split into a new cast and an old cast.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen said, according to People. “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

5. Dorinda Medley Was Actually Put on ‘Pause’ According to Bravo Producers

During a Bravo producer’s panel, producer Lisa Shannon confirmed that Former RHONY star Dorinda Medley was put on pause and not fired.

“I will verify that the words ‘on pause’ were used,” Shannon said, according to Bravo. “She went on pause.”

Medley then appeared during a group episode of WWHL and asked Cohen when she was going to get un-paused.

“He did say that this morning,” Medley said after a fan asked if she was off pause. “Andy did a panel this morning and … I don’t want to say anything out of school because I will be on pause again.”

