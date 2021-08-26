Three Current ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Stars Rumored to Have Been Demoted

This might be the last season for some of the “Real Housewives of New York” OG’s.

According to an August 26, 2021 report from Radar Online, the network has allegedly reached out to some of the stars to let them know that they are only able to come back next season as “friends of.”

“Bravo just came to Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan and is requesting they come back as ‘friends’ for next season,” the insider told the outlet. The insider also added that this decision is rumored to be because of their salaries–the ladies are just getting too expensive for the network.

“Ramona is the highest paid with Lu right behind her,” the source alleged.

So far, this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” has been met with an extremely negative reaction from fans, and the show’s ratings have taken a nosedive. Additionally, there seems to be some drama happening behind the scenes, as the reunion for the season has been put on hold, according to Page Six.

Some ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Stars Were Allegedly Worried About Being Cut From the Franchise

In July 2021, rumors swirled that Singer was set to be cut from the franchise. And, although the star has since debunked those rumors, some of the older “Real Housewives of New York” stars were allegedly nervous about being cut when they heard those reports.

“Ramona has turned her phone off a lot this week,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on July 15, 2021. “Friends have been calling her and oftentimes, it goes straight to voicemail. Sonja and Luann are nervous about being let go, too. All of the ladies are nervous they’re going to be axed from the show. They see what the fans are saying, and it’s bothersome.”

The source continued, “Another season is never promised to anyone, but all of this is new territory for them, and Ramona isn’t going to go quietly. Bravo is her main source of income.”

Andy Cohen Has Spoken out About a Potential Cast Shakeup

With all of these rumors swirling about the future of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Andy Cohen has spoken out about what’s been going on recently.

“Is there a shakeup coming?” Cohen said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early August 2021. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is – a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen also added at the time, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

Viewers can catch the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New York” this Tuesday, August 31, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

