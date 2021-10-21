RHONY Cast Left Bravo Party When Eboni K. Williams Showed Up: Report

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” skipped out on a Bravo bash when their newest co-star showed up, according to a report by Page Six.

An insider told the outlet that “RHONY” veterans Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney bolted from a book launch party when Williams arrived. The party was in celebration of author Dave Quinn’s “Housewives” tell-all, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.”

The source said the three women made a plan to leave the book party at Capitale in New York City when Williams got there because they still blame her for the show’s lower ratings for season 13.

“Luann, Leah, and Ramona had a pact [that] as soon as Eboni showed up, they would leave,” the source dished. “When Eboni entered from the right, they all were on the left and exited. They fled as soon as she walked in. The infighting in ‘New York’ is still happening.”

Williams posed alone for photos at the event and ended up hanging out with Dorinda Medley instead of her own co-stars, Page Six noted.

Williams Has Said She is Not to Blame for the Falling Ratings – or the Scrapped Reunion

In 2021, Williams appeared as the first-ever Black cast member on the New York version of the Bravo reality show. During her first season, race was a frequent topic. She got into heated debates with franchise veterans Singer and de Lesseps. As the season aired, an insider told OK magazine that Singer was “sick of all the race talk” with Williams on the cast and feared she would be “destroyed at the reunion.”

As the “RHONY” reunion taping continued to be pushed back, another insider revealed to the Daily Mail that “all hell” was “breaking loose behind the scenes” of the Bravo reality show, which also stars Sonja Morgan.

Amid reports of plummeting ratings for the long-running reality show, Williams told TMZ that she “shouldn’t be the scapegoat” for the low numbers because it’s the producers who make final decisions about which conversations actually make into the episodes.

Taping for the “RHONY” reunion was officially canceled in September 2021, Entertainment Tonight reported, leaving the veteran cast members “beyond frustrated” over the franchise’s scrapped update show. During a guest spot on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast in October 2021, Williams said she was disappointed by the reunion cancelation.

“I’ve expressed that to all parties involved,” she said. “I think many people, at minimum, had unanswered questions around this season. And I think [a reunion] would have done a lot of good by way of being able to open up the opportunity to have exchange and dialogue. I think it’s a missed opportunity.”

Williams Wants to Return to RHONY & is Eyeing a Spot on ‘The View’ at the Same Time

Despite her controversial first season as a Housewife, Williams is not turning her back on TV. She told Entertainment Tonight that her “dream” scenario would be to be on “RHONY” while simultaneously scoring a gig as a permanent co-host on “The View.” Of her potential return to the Bravo reality show, she teased, “I’ve got unfinished business, I’ll say that.”

As for the Bravo book party, Williams said she had hoped to talk to McSweeney in particular.

After McSweeney told a red carpet reporter that she hasn’t seen “or heard too much” from Williams since the most recent season of “RHONY” ended, Williams admitted it was true and she downplayed that there was anything more to it.

“I have been away internationally,” she said. “I look forward to talking to my friend, Leah, tonight, though. I mean, there’s never love lost between me and Leah. We just, we used to talk two or three times a day, and I think that… you know how friendships are. They ebb and they flow. It’s nothing controversial. It’s more circumstantial.”

