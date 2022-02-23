Fans React to ‘Big Mistake’ in RHONY Casting Rumors

Fans of “Real Housewives of New York” are not happy with the leaked casting rumors and are taking to social media to share their anger.

On February 21, 2022, a Real Housewives gossip site leaked the rumored new RHONY cast and there were a few previous cast members not on the list which sent fans into a tailspin.

Here’s what you need to know:

According to the Gossip Site, Sonja Morgan Will Not Be Included in Next Seasons ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast

This cast is a combination of various casting rumours: Ramona, Luann, Lucia Hwong Gordon, June Ambrose, Carolina Bermudez, Sandra Ripert and Kamela Forbes-Matheson. Who would you like to see cast for Season 14? #RHONY 🍎 pic.twitter.com/OKRi8kgzNZ — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) February 21, 2022

Fans noticed a major fan favorite was missing from the proposed new “Real Housewives of New York” cast … Sonja Morgan.

According to Dorinda Deadly, the cast will include Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Lucia Hwong Gordon, June Ambrose, Carolina Bermudez, Sandra Ripert, and Kamela Forbes-Matheson.

Housewives inside David Yontef also voiced the same rumors via his podcast Behind The Velvet Rope.

On August 9, 2021, Andy Cohen addressed RHONY casting will speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people,” he said of RHONY casting. “But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

Heavy reached out to Morgan for comment but had not received a response back yet.

Fans Took to Twitter to Voice Their Disappointment That ‘OG’ Sonja Morgan Might Have Been Cut From RHONY ‘Without Her There Is No NY’

THERE IS NO #RHONY WITHOUT SONJA MORGAN pic.twitter.com/lnZpGYKag4 — kara cherishes peace with all her heart 🖤 (@boxcollection) February 23, 2022

“Ramona and Lu are OG’s but there’s no #RHONY without Sonja Morgan,” someone tweeted.

“Sonja Morgan did not stretch that face back to get fired before it fully set in smh,” a fan wrote.

“They better not had gotten rid of Ms. Sonja Morgan!” someone wrote on Twitter. “I will not watch NY again! She always made me laugh! She’s needed for NY dry ass cast! And then even so you choose to get rid of her first rather than Ramona?! Tuh!”

“Sonja Morgan did not break her tooth ripping that guys shirt off just to be fired when the revamp comes, no sir,” another fan tweeted.

“They absolutely better NOT have another season of RHONY without Sonja Morgan like i will not stand for that s***” someone tweeted.

“No Sonja Morgan? No Jill or Dorinda? #RHONY will be going the way of the dinosaurs,” another fan tweeted along with an article about the casting rumors.

“I see all these tweets that #SonjaMorgan isn’t coming back. That BETTER be a damn lie! Lu can go, Ramona NEEDS to go, but not Sonja. These people got jokes. #RHONY,” someone tweeted with a GIF of Morgan.

“Honestly, I came for the HIGH SOCIETY antics not the usual melodrama middle classes do…. w/o Sonja Morgan there’s no #RHONY,” someone wrote.

Some fans tweeted directly at Bravo and Andy Cohen to beg for Morgan to remain on the show.

“Andy, please, Sonja Morgan is RHONY… without her their is no NY,” someone tweeted after tagging the Bravo producer.

Others wondered why Singer was remaining and Morgan wasn’t.

“i am going to cut ab itch if sonja morgan is not on my screen next season but ramona is. are you fucken kidding me?! #RHONY,” someone tweeted.

“NY needs Sonja. Overdue BuhBye to Ramona,” another fan tweeted.

“Rumor has it #RamonaSinger & #LuannDeLesseps are the only two returning to #RHONY How could #Bravo bring back Ramona but not #SonjaMorgan Big mistake, HUGE!!!” someone tweeted.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star’s Daughter’s Home Raided by FBI