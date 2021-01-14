RHONY Star Comes Down With COVID-19

As Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer once said, “I don’t wear a mask in the ocean!” However, she might want to start doing that, as one of her fellow Real Housewives of New York stars has just tested positive for the coronavirus, halting production.

Although it’s unclear which RHONY member has come down with the virus, it has halted production, according to Page Six. The cast was supposed to film a trip in Upstate New York this coming weekend, which would have marked the end of their season, but due to the positive test, that has been put on hold. A source revealed to Page Six, “The trip was canceled as part of the network’s strict safety protocols for cast and crew during COVID.”

This is not the first time that the Real Housewives of New York has had to stop filming for this season. According to Page Six, in October 2020, a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus, which prevented filming for two weeks.

Fans Are Trying to Figure out Which Star Tested Positive

I think Leah got Covid after getting like three plastic surgeries during a pandemic, and the girls will ATTACK her during the trip in two weeks. #RHONY — RH_Revenge (@revenge_rh) January 14, 2021

Because it hasn’t been disclosed who from the cast came down with the virus, many fans are taking to social media to try to figure it out. One user tweeted, “I think Leah got Covid after getting like three plastic surgeries during a pandemic, and the girls will ATTACK her during the trip in two weeks. #RHONY.”

Many users also think it could be Ramona Singer. When Page Six posted the article to their Instagram page, many fans left comments suggesting that it could be Singer. “Duh who else but Ramona. She just can’t stay the hell home!!!” one user commented. Another wrote, “Ramona because she is always on the hunt for the D!”

Many ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Come Down With COVID-19

This is not the first time that a Real Housewives star has come down with the coronavirus. Most recently, Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons was hospitalized for the virus, but thankfully, she is now recovering at home.

At the time, Kelly Brady, a representative for Simmons, wrote to Heavy over email, “I can confirm that D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas. Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Other members of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchises have also gotten the virus, like Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, along with her family.

Beador announced her diagnosis publicly on her Instagram page, writing at the time, “Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

