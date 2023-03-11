RHONY Stars Give Update on ‘Legacy’ Spinoff

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Legacy series is still happening, according to Luann de Lesseps. On March 9, 2023, the cabaret singer appeared alongside former co-stars Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer for “An Evening in New York” event at the Colonial Theatre, outside of Philadelphia, PA.

During a Q&A with fans, de Lesseps gave an update on the long-awaited Legacy spinoff, which was announced nearly a year ago by Bravo’s Andy Cohen. The wish list for the potential series’ cast was rumored to include de Lesseps, Medley, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, and more, according to Page Six, but talks have appeared to have stalled in the months since the project was first announced. But de Lesseps gave fans a “positive” update during the fan event.

“We had a little hiccup,” de Lesseps told the crowd of the potential series. “But it’s in the works, let’s put it that way. It’s very positive.”

Fans reacted to the update on social media. “This is what we like to hear,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

But others were frustrated by the long wait for the spinoff. “We’ve been hearing that since they’ve announced Legacy,” another commenter wrote.

Ramona Singer Has Criticized the Idea of a Legacy Series

Singer was notably quiet as de Lesseps teased that the spinoff is moving forward, likely because it differs from what she said about it a few days earlier. In early March 2023, Singer told Hollywood Life of the Legacy series, “As far as I know, as of now, it’s not happening.”

In October 2022, Singer questioned the reboot while speaking on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast. “I feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good?” she asked King, per People magazine. “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways. So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

While Singer is seemingly out, Medley has expressed a great interest in the show, telling Variety that “of course” she’d join the cast of the New York based spinoff.

“Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting,” she said in October 2022. “Listen, I never wanted to leave [‘RHONY’]!” Medley added. “People think I left. They put me on pause.”

The RHONY Legacy Series’ “Hiccup” May Have Been Caused By Jill Zarin

While there have been rumors that talks for RHONY shut down, in January 2023, Cohen tweeted to fans, “Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy.”

But more recently, there were new rumblings about the fate of the spinoff. According to Page Six, former RHONY star Jill Zarin, who was an original cast member, was to be part of the revamped series, but a source said Cohen’s past joke about her buying homes in every city to try to get back on the Housewives franchise did not sit well with her, and she ultimately “played hardball” during negotiations.

Zarin ultimately backed out of talks, which caused executives to lose interest in the entire Legacy series due to the lack of OGs willing to participate, the insider added.

