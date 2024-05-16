RHONY Star Calls Newest Cast Member Rebecca Minkoff ‘Boring’ in Hot Mic Moment

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 15 is underway at Bravo, and while all the season 14 cast members are returning to the show, one new face has been added to the cast. Deadline reported in April 2024 that fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff would join Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield in their second season on the show. One detail that was left up in the air, whether Minkoff will be a full-time Housewife or a supporting Friend of the show.

Regardless of her role in the show, Minkoff has already begun working with her new co-stars, and they already have something to say. De Silva appeared on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, and in a clip that surfaced on Twitter in a May 15 post, she was caught evaluating Minkoff’s on-camera performance in a hot mic moment during one of the show’s ad breaks.

Sai De Silva Was Caught Calling Rebecca Minkoff ‘Boring’

Oops! ☕️ Sai thinking the mics were off and saying Rebecca Minkoff is boring. ☠️ #RHONY #JeffLewisLive #SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/brKP1UfOyr — The Real Housewives Of The World (@Wivesoftheworld) May 15, 2024

“How’s Rebecca?” De Silva was asked before she shook her head slightly and said, “She’s nice. She’s really, really nice but… it’s kind of boring to be honest. She’s too nice for the show. I think people are already trying to take her down but she’s unresponsive.”

Right after De Silva finished talking about Minkoff, somebody chimed in to remind her, “We are being recorded guys. So don’t say anything you don’t want people to hear.” De Silva paused for a moment, with her mouth hanging open, before moving on, saying, “Okay.”

While Minkoff has mostly remained tight-lipped about her joining the RHONY cast, she did share a little insight into her time in front of the camera during a red-carpet interview with Us Weekly in May 2024. “There’s a side of me that’s very lighthearted, funny, and very dorky,” Minkoff shared. “If I were to be on the show, I would want people to see that side of me.”

When the fan account Bye Wig, Hello Drama shared De Silva’s hot mic moment on Instagram, one fan noted, “Oooof this is happening as they are filming too!!!!”

Could Julia Fox Be Joining the Fold?

Besides Minkoff, one name that has been rumored to join RHONY even before the full-cast reboot going into season 14 was fashion icon Julia Fox. Fox apparently formed a friendship with former RHONY star Leah McSweeney and told Andy Cohen during a January 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance that she was open to the idea of joining the RHONY cast.

“It’s a tough question because I don’t know what the new girls are giving,” Fox said of the season 14 cast before their first season aired. “I kind of have to just feel it out a little bit.”

While Fox isn’t joining the RHONY cast soon, she did feed into the rumors by prank-calling cast member Taank during a May 2024 video for Elle Magazine to promote her new E! series, “OMG Fashun”. Fox told Taank on the call that she was being tapped to join the RHONY cast, but only to replace one of the current stars.

“Who is he getting rid of?” Fox asked, to which Taank replied, “Wait, shut up! Wait, but we already started filming. You know what it probably is? I feel like [name redacted] is not going to come back.” The name of the co-star Taank referred to was bleeped out of the video.

