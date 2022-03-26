Bravo Fans React to Cast Rumors for RHONY Reboot

“Real Housewives of New York City” fans are reacting to the news of a reboot and cast shakeup for the franchise.

On March 23, Variety reported that the iconic Big Apple-based series will get a major makeover that will involve “rebooting and recasting” the original show and launching a spinoff featuring past stars.

“We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed. “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

RHONY premiered in 2008 and made stars out of Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, and more. Some of the OGs will be back for the spinoff that will feature ex-cast members, so that show will have a built-in fan base. It is unclear if the throwback series will air on Bravo or on its sister streaming platform Peacock.

But some longtime fans are more concerned about the new version of the show, which is being developed specifically for Bravo.

Fans Reacted to a Suggestion that RNONY Should be Recast With Younger Bravo Stars

Fans have some definite opinions when it comes to the new RHONY. After a Reddit thread suggested that the show should be recast with “Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera, who are in their 30s, fans freaked out.

“I like my housewives a bit older and a bit richer,” one Redditor wrote.

“Sammmmmmme,” another agreed. “Please don’t try to turn housewives into a bit older version of VPR and that brand of show. Housewives to me is best at middle aged. “

“I think there’s something to be said for wealthier, older cast members being genuinely wacky,” another chimed in. “They already have money/financial security, they don’t need to pretend for the cameras. When the cast members are young and poor I feel like there’s less trust that what we’re seeing on screen is their authentic selves / they’re just hustling for more Instagram followers to parlay themselves into influencers.”

Others agreed that they don’t want to see cast members from previous Bravo shows, with many adding that Housewives should be older women with some “experience” under their belts.

“I think they should have the youngest cast member be 48 tbh,” one commenter noted.

“Please stick to Gen X and Baby Boomers for Real Housewives. A millennial (Leah) is what nearly destroyed this franchise,” another agreed.

“Give me my 40-50+ year old housewives that are married (maybe happily, maybe not), with 1-2 kids,” added another fan. “I want the big home in the City, and an even bigger home in the Hamptons. I want screaming matches where the women say the most insane, heinous things to each other and then the next minute they are best friends. Bring me Bethenny, Ramona, and Luann season 1. “

Bravo Stars Have Talked About Joining the Real Housewives Franchise

The Housewives have crossed over with other Bravo shows in the past. “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent appeared on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” and several SURvers made cameos when Lisa Vanderpump was a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member.

Some Bravo stars have even admitted they’ve been eyeing a role on the Real Housewives. In 2020, Lala Kent told People NOW it “would be so much fun” to be a Housewife. More recently, Kent, who is from Utah, also told the “Not Skinny But Not fat” podcast that she would “love” to go back to her roots and star on RHOSLC, although she admitted that her “age” (she’s 31) could be an issue.

At least one “Real Housewives of New York” star thinks the younger generation is getting things right. Eboni K. Williams told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that “Summer House” stars Mya Allen and Ciara Miller’s on-camera handling of a race-related discussion with their castmates was “very important work.”

“I appreciate very much those scenes of Mya and Ciara,” Williams said. “I very much appreciate their, their positioning and their openheartedness and sharing to their castmates, sharing with their housemates the feeling of outsideness and otherness that they have both experienced their whole lives as Black women in America and Black women in very white spaces. As Black women in a highly visible white social circle, that was very important work that they did there.”

