Andy Cohen Announced ‘Radical New Plan’ to Reboot RHONY

Andy Cohen has announced his plans for a massive reboot to “Real Housewives of New York.”

Cohen revealed the plans to Variety on March 23, 2022, in what the outlet called a “radical new plan” to revive the franchise, which received low ratings for season 13.

According to Cohen, the reboot will come in two parts and “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year.” The plan includes “rebooting and recasting” and then “launching a second RHONY series featuring former stars,” the outlet reported.

Cohen says the “first priority” is to fix RHONY as the fans know it, and that includes adding a more diverse cast.

“There are thousands of stories to tell here,” he told the outlet. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

From there, a second RHONY will be made featuring former cast members. The outlet reported that there’s no official name for the second RHONY yet but “Cohen said it’s being referred to internally as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Didn’t Confirm New Cast Members but Did Speak on Possible Returns for Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin, Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps

No cast was revealed for either of the two shows but Cohen told Variety he expects a call from Jill Zarin.

“Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’” he told the outlet.

The first show, the reboot, will air on Bravo and the destination for the second has not yet been decided, though “Peacock is an option,” according to the outlet.

Cohen left the door open for an Eboni K. Williams return.

“We are interviewing multiple groups of friends,” Cohen told the outlet. “So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then, of course, they would be considered.”

Cohen says the “loyal fans” have spoken and the second RHONY will feature a cast who is “beloved by fans.”

When asked specifically about Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, Cohen was noncommital.

“I don’t really want to get into specifics about specific women. Because then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he said yes to these two…’ The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure,” he told the outlet.

Cohen says the door is always open for Bethenny Frankel to return but, “I can’t imagine her wanting to do it.”

Andy Cohen Says ‘This Is the Most Exciting Casting Proposition That I’ve Been Involved With’ in Regards to 2 New Shows

The new shows will be a first for the franchise, which has been experimenting with things like “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY,” Cohen told Variety. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

And Cohen is excited about the future.

“I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with,” he said to the outlet. “We are quite literally looking for who will be the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City!’ And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

