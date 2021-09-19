RHONY Cast ‘Beyond Frustrated’ About Canceled Reunion: Report

It seems like the ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York” are definitely not cool with their reunion being canceled.

According to a September 17, 2021 report from Entertainment Tonight, the cast is “beyond frustrated” that their season reunion has been called off, as a source claims that they were left in the dark the entire time.

“They never got clear answers,” a source told the outlet. “They just wanted to say their piece and move on. Some of the ladies feel like the reunion would’ve given them a chance to come together as a united front and put the negative energy of the season behind them.”

The source also added, “Now they feel like they’re going out with a whimper instead of a bang.”

On September 17, 2021, the network announced that there would not be a season 13 reunion for “The Real Housewives of New York,” citing “scheduling challenges.”

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network told Page Six at the time.

One Cast Member Said That She Was ‘Relieved’ That The Reunion Was Canceled

Shortly after news broke that the season 13 reunion was canceled, “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the situation.

“As much as I do feel we have things we all need to talk with each other, I’m also really relieved to not have to talk about things that happened a year ago,” McSweeney said on her story at the time, which was captured by Entertainment Tonight.

McSweeney continued, “At this point, it’s a long time ago and it was a rough year, all around, in general. And it’s been a season that I feel like has been unfairly torn apart and we all gone through the wringer while it was filming and while it was airing. So now there’s no reunion.”

Andy Cohen Has Spoken out About Next Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

In August 2021, Andy Cohen spoke about the next season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” but didn’t seem to hint at a complete cast shakeup.

“Is there a shakeup coming?” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is — a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen also added, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

READ NEXT: Insiders Say Porsha Williams May Not Be Leaving RHOA: Report