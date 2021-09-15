‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Says Upcoming Reunion Will Be ‘Fantastic’

All signs point to the “Real Housewives of New York” finally getting to have their season 13 reunion.

During a recent interview with HollywoodLife on Instagram Live, star Eboni K. Williams spoke about the upcoming reunion, telling the outlet that it was going to be “fantastic.”

“I think that would’ve been just a missed opportunity to not have a reunion after a season that was met with a lot of opinions and perspectives, right?” Williams said. “That’s what reunions are for and get everything on the table. I have feelings and thoughts. I am certain that my cast-mates have feelings and thoughts and I think it’s going to be a fantastic reunion.”

Williams also added, “I don’t really do confrontation. That’s not really my jam. I’m looking forward to hearing [their] thoughts and opinions — probably the most of Luann [de Lesseps], [though], because we’ve had the least amount of communication since the show aired, I would say.”

Even though the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of New York” has wrapped, the ladies still haven’t filmed the reunion, which is quite unusual. Typically, the reunion is filmed while the season is airing, but due to a combination of some behind-the-scenes drama and low ratings, this year’s reunion was postponed, according to Page Six.

The Network Is Allegedly Considering a ‘Revamp’ of The Franchise

According to a recent report from The Daily Mail, the network is allegedly thinking about “revamping” the franchise, as this season was met with low ratings and fan backlash.

“After the reunion, the show will now be placed on pause while the production company and the network work out how they can revamp it for next season while pretending this season doesn’t exist,” a source told the outlet.

The source also added, “Andy Cohen and Shari Levine at Bravo know what they are doing. By having a slight pause, the noise can be reduced, they can reinvent the show, bring it back and make it fun again.”

Andy Cohen Said That Season 13 of RHONY Would Have Been ‘Different’ If Not For COVID-19 Pandemic

During an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen admitted that this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” might have been different if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic. The women shot the majority of the season in 2020, when there were heavy restrictions in New York City.

“I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is — a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City; is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production,” Cohen explained. “So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen also added at the time, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

READ NEXT: Erika Girardi ‘Grilled’ At RHOBH Reunion, Left ‘Unhappy’: Report