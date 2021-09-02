RHONY Reunion Confirmed, Show to Be Revamped For Season 14: Report

The “Real Housewives of New York City” will finally sit down to hash things out. Following a tumultuous season 13, Bravo star Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams will sit in the hot seats and get grilled by Andy Cohen.

The “RHONY” reunion will film in late September or early October, according to the Daily Mail. A separate source confirmed to People that the cast will film an in-person season 13 reunion “soon,” but that a location for the taping has not yet been decided.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that several members of the cast “aren’t on speaking terms” so the production company worked behind the scenes to get them all to agree to the reunion.

“Ramona went to dinner with Eboni to make peace and LuAnn had to be coaxed to answer her phone while living her best life in Europe, but we’re making it happen,” a source said.

According to OK, the “RHONY” reunion was originally been scheduled to take place in August was postponed due to the cast drama.

The ‘RNONY’ Will Get a Major Revamp For Season 14

Insiders said the divide among the cast members of the Bravo reality show ran so deep that producers made the decision to delay the reunion until well after the finale episode aired. According to the Daily Mail insider, the network also plans to “reinvent the show” for next season.

“After the reunion, the show will now be placed on pause while the production company and the network work out how they can revamp it for next season while pretending this season doesn’t exist,” the source revealed.

The goal is to briefly pause the show so “the noise can be reduced” and “they can reinvent the show, bring it back and make it fun again,” the insider explained.

Fans saw several difficult moments play out this season on “RHONY,” most notably with Williams — who is the first-ever Black on the New York franchise — and her race-related conversations with de Lesseps and Singer.

Williams told Variety some of the episodes were “really difficult to watch.” She also confirmed that she would face her co-stars at the reunion.

“I was told a time. I was told that we’re having a reunion,” Williams said. “I was told what to wear to said reunion.”

There is Buzz That There Will Be a Cast Shakeup For Season 14

Some viewers have complained that the once-fun show became too serious this season.

“Bravo and production made a terrible decision in letting both Dorinda [Medley] and Tinsley [Mortimer] leave,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “The [season 13] cast was far too small without enough storylines to sustain a season, New York was in the middle of COVID when filming began – so it was a nightmare to film anywhere and showcase the city.” The insider also called out “Eboni’s constant preaching on the show.”

According to Radar Online, producers are considering a total cast revamp in an attempt to save the show – and save money.

“Bravo just came to Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan and is requesting they come back as ‘friends’ for next season,” a source told the outlet. “Ramona is the highest paid with Lu right behind her.”

De Lesseps was said to have “scoffed” at the idea to lower her status on the show.

READ NEXT: New RHONJ Cast Members