RHONY Fans React to Season 15 Premiere Sneak Peek

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York City” are reacting to a sneak peek clip of the season 15 premiere, and reviews are mixed.

The new season is set to premiere on October 1, 2024. But on September 27, Bravo released the first seven minutes of the episode, titled “Apple of My Eye.” The clip focused on two separate cast members: Brynn Whitfield, who just moved into a Gramercy Park apartment, and Jessel Taank, who went on a lunch date with her husband, Pavit Randhawa. On social media, some fans felt the 7-minute clip was a “boring” way to introduce the new season.

In addition to Whitfield and Taank, the rebooted RHONY stars Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons , and newcomer Racquel Chevremont, with Rebecca Minkoff appearing as a friend of the Housewives.

Fans Had a Harsh Reaction to the RHONY Clip

The preview clip kicked off with Whitfield going head-to-head with a delivery man who refused to deliver her new sectional sofa up five flights of stairs. She then introduced her new addition—a puppy –and welcomed her brother Daris for an extended visit.

In another scene, Taank and her foodie husband took the subway to a restaurant in Chinatown called Carol’s Bun. Taank acted as though she wasn’t familiar with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and awkwardly said hi to a stranger.

In confessional, Taank complained about her husband’s stint as a “food influencer” as he tried different dishes from the Chinese eatery. The clip ended as the couple sat at an outdoor table. The two disagreed about having more children three years after having twin sons Kai and Rio. Taank said she wants a baby girl, while her husband said he’s done having kids.

Fans reacted to the sneak peek scene after it was posted on social media by Bravo and other outlets, and the same word kept coming up.

“I like Brynn and Jessel but come on who decided this should be the first few minutes of the new season because I was so bored,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“So bored. Only made it to when Jessel pretended to not know the name of MTA and I was like I’m out,” another agreed.

“Well, I guess nothing has changed. This looks boring af,” another wrote.

“New RHONY is so boring, like nobody on that cast wants to play,” wrote a fan on X.

“Pretty boring, which scares me. The first season of a new housewives show always gets a pass, but the 2nd doesn’t,” a fifth fan wrote.

Others think viewers need to give the new season a chance.

“What do fans even want at this point, this feels new, light, and fresh,” one fan wrote. “I liked this and thought it was nice, both scenes catch up with two of the fave cast members. Both scenes are with family and not cast members, which in my opinion is great, it’s more personal and doesn’t feel forced. We catch up with them and see whats changed, where they are now. “

The New RHONY Cast Members Have Been Fighting an Uphill Battle

When Bravo’s Andy Cohen told Variety about plans to reboot the long-running “Real Housewives of New York City” in March 2022, fans weren’t sure what to make of the show without longtime cast members Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer.

The new cast started off slowly, with a storyline that had them fighting over a cheese plate. There have been multiple threads on Real Housewives subreddits in which fans have said the reboot is boring. Some fans have begged to get the old cast back.

Time will only tell if the second season with the cast members will pack more of a punch. But one cast member has already called another “boring.”

While taping an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live In May, RHOBH season 14 star Sai de Silva was caught talking about newcomer Rebecca Minkoff during a commercial break. Her comment didn’t sound promising. In a clip that surfaced on Twitter, de Silva was asked how the newcomer was doing on the show.

Without realizing she was being recorded, de Silva replied, “She’s nice. She’s really, really nice but… it’s kind of boring to be honest. She’s too nice for the show. I think people are already trying to take her down but she’s unresponsive.”