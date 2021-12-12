‘RHONY’ Star Disses Castmates by Saying She’ll Give Them ‘Coal’

Fashion designer Leah McSweeney joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” during its twelfth season in 2020. Since becoming an “RHONY” cast member, the mother-of-one has gotten into a fair share of drama with her co-stars.

Leah McSweeney Mentioned Her ‘RHONY’ Castmates in December 2021

Page Six reported that McSweeney hosted “the Deux Moi and Studs holiday event” in December 2021. While at the festive party, the reality television star suggested that she is unhappy with her “RHONY” co-stars. When asked by a reporter if she would be purchasing Christmas gifts for her castmates, she shared she does not plan on giving them presents.

“Most of the women on my show are getting coal in their stockings from me,” stated the Bravo personality.

During the event, McSweeney also shared her upcoming vacation plans.

“I will be going to Jamaica for Christmas, which I do every year,” said the 39-year-old.

She then revealed that she will not participate in any major celebrations for New Year’s Eve.

“New Year’s, I don’t really ever do anything because it’s just a s*** show in New York City, so I just hang at home,” said the reality television star.

While Leah McSweeney does not appear to be overly fond of her “RHONY” co-stars, she would like to continue being a cast member on the show. During an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she acknowledged that the hit Bravo series is currently not in production. She asserted, however, that she believes “’RHONY’ is definitely coming back,” but is unsure if there will be casting changes. The 39-year-old also noted that she does not know when filming for the new season will start.

She then stated she is interested in returning to the show. She told the publication:

Of course, I think I would definitely [come back], absolutely, because I really wouldn’t want the last season to be the way I went out, just because it was a weird season with COVID and everything.

The reality television star also shared some information regarding her relationship with her “RHONY” co-star Eboni K. Williams.

“I honestly haven’t talked to her, seen her, haven’t heard too much from her, I think she was traveling, but everything is okay,” explained the mother-of-one.

Leah Mcsweeney Is Releasing a Book in April 2022

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Leah McSweeney also discussed her upcoming book, “Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time,” which will be released in April 2022.

“I’ve been working on this for so many months and I’m just so excited to share so much of my mental health and my addiction issues, that I think I’m happy to talk about in a way that I have more control over it and it’s a different platform than the show,” explained the Bravo star.

On December 7, 2021, McSweeney shared the cover of her book with her Instagram followers. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the book was “a story for anyone who has struggled with addiction and mental health.” She also suggested fans of “RHONY” will enjoy the memoir.

READ NEXT: Gina Kirschenheiter Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke: She ‘Sucks’