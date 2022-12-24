RHOSLC Fans React to Season 3 Reunion Looks

Photos of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3 reunion looks have been released, and one, in particular, left some fans confused.

The reunion for the Bravo reality show took place in New York City on December 16, 2022, minus cast member Jen Shah, who skipped the taping due to her upcoming sentencing for fraud charges, according to Variety.

But seven other women were in attendance, and their reunion looks, which featured gold and orange hues, had fans buzzing.

Fans Did Not Recognize Meredith Marks in the Reunion Photos

In photos shared on Instagram, RHOSLC cast member Meredith Marks posed in a high-neck gold velvet dress. The outfit was a huge departure from her previous year’s feather-embellished pantsuit that was roasted by fans.

On social media, some fans wrote that Marks “redeemed herself from last year” and that she wins for “the most improved” reunion style. But other fans admitted they did not recognize Marks in the photo, with some accusing her of using heavy filters on it.

“Meredith is def most improved but does she only ok pics for posting where she is photoshopped/softly lit to the point of looking like she is a CGI generated character,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Love Meredith’s dress the most, but that is not her face,” another agreed.

“Meredith?! Which one is Meredith?! I swear I can’t recognize her!!” another chimed in. “I didn’t recognize her. I was like ‘Did Lisa [Barlow] cut her hair?’ and I’ve been able to tell them apart fairly easily since my confusion in the first episode ever,” another added.

“I wouldn’t have recognized her if she wasn’t posted in the slides of other cast members…..maybe it’s the lack of feathers?“ another wrote.

Fans Gave Mixed Reviews for the Other RHOSLC Reunion Looks

Other photos showed cast member Heather Gay wearing a shiny, off-shoulder orange gown. While some loved the look, others gave it a thumbs down.

“Heather in flesh colored pleather is such a no from me. It isn’t flattering and there is no way that looks comfortable to be sitting in under hot lights,” one commenter wrote.

Whitney Rose wore a coral-colored Valdrin Sahiti dress and Tom Ford shoes, but some fans thought the outfit looked cheap.

“Whitney always looks like she shops exclusively at Charlotte Russe or Forever 21,” one Redditor wrote. “This is the prom dress that you’re embarrassed about 10 years later,” another added.

Lisa Barlow rocked a plunging, off-white dress, and she wore a new bracelet given to her for her birthday. “I really thought this was Megan Fox at a glance Love you Lisa,” one fan wrote.

Three newcomers also showed their reunion outfits. For her first-ever reunion, RHOSLC “friend” Angie Harrington wore an orange, sequined Oscar de La Renta dress and Louboutin heels.

Newcomer Angie Katsanevas wore a custom couture gown by Walter Mendez Atelier.

“My inspiration was Greek Goddess with an evil eye for protection,” she wrote on Instagram. “My Mother and Grandmother always kept an evil eye somewhere on their body.” Katsanevas added that she also wore her late grandmother’s earrings to the reunion.

And newcomer Danna Bui-Negrete wore a bright red-orange gown that reflected her Vietnamese culture. “It’s inspired by the traditional Vietnamese Áo dài with a Modern twist,” she wrote to fans.

Some fans thought the RHOSLC “friends of”’ were the best dressed of all of the cast, while others noted an overall improvement from past reunions.

“I’m actually not mad at these. A MAJOR improvement from SLC reunions past,” one Reddit User wrote of the reunion looks.

“I can’t get on board with anyone criticizing – this is light years better than last year and it at least has cohesion – cough cough RHOBH,” another agreed

