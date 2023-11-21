‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Fans ‘Shocked’ By Season 4 Reunion Detail

Real Housewives fans had a big reaction to an unexpected detail for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ” season 4 reunion.

On November 20, 2023, Andy Cohen sat down with stars Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Mary Cosby, and newcomer Monica Garcia to tape the update show for the fourth season of the Bravo reality show.

But when the seating chart for the reunion was released by Bravo, fans couldn’t believe what they saw.

Real Housewives Newbie Monica Garcia Scored a Coveted Seat to Andy Cohen’s Left

Cohen is always front and center for the Real Housewives reunions. For the Salt Lake City sit down, Garcia was seated to the Bravo host’s left, while OG Heather Gay was to his right. Next to Gay was Barlow, then Katsanevas, followed by Cosby. On the other side, Marks sat next to Garcia and Rose was on the end furthest from Cohen.

“We’re squashing the rühmors…here is the official #RHOSLC Reunion Seating Chart!” came the caption. The “ruhmors” reference was a dig at Marks’ now viral threat to spill rumors about Katsanevas’ husband, Shawn Trujillo.

In the comment section, fans were stunned to see Garcia in the seat next to Cohen.

“What!? Monica next to Andy🤯?” one commenter asked.

“FIRST CHAIR ON HER FIRST SEASON! Damnnnnn,” another wrote.

“Did NOT see that coming 😮,” a third fan chimed in.

“This seating chart is shocking,” another wrote.

“I am absolutely SHOCKED Monica is in the first chair. Only thing I can think of, is it’s the seat across from Heather. 🤷🏼‍♀️ mouth dropped SHOCKED still. 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳. SHOCKEDDDDDD,” another chimed in.

Several other fans wanted to know what happened in the episodes leading up to the reunion to cause Gay to get a seat next to Cohen.

And other fans were shocked that Cosby actually showed up at the reunion. In January 2022, Cosby was a no-show for the season 2 reunion and she did not return for season 3 at all.

Andy Cohen Previously Admitted Reunion Seats Matter

It’s not a surprise that fans had a lot to say about the RHOSLC reunion chart. Executive producer Lisa Shannon previously told BravoTV.com that the cast member with “the biggest story” usually gets a seat next to Cohen. But producers also look at the cast dynamic and other factors at the time of the taping.

“Some people are very concerned with where they are sitting at a reunion,” Cohen admitted.

When “Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Jessel Taank got a seat next to Cohen for her first season as a Housewife, some fans were surprised. Taank later boasted about her first seat status on “Watch What Happens Live.” “Andy, I was to your right, wasn’t I?” she said.

During a November 2023 WWHL episode, Cohen also noted that the first seat closest to him in the Bravo Clubhouse is also a coveted one. “Do you come here thinking it matters where you are sitting?” he asked guests Garcelle Beauvais and Alexia Nepola. “I’m curious. I always am interested because I know a lot of people do [care],” he said.

As for the RHOSLC reunion seating, Garcia reposted Bravo’s photo of the seating chart and thanked fans for supporting her this season. “Can’t tell me nothin… 😘😘😘,” she wrote. “So very grateful. I just wanted to say THANK YOU!!!! To all of you that have loved, carried, and supported me throughout this experience and season. I could not have done it without you. I see you, I feel your love. Means more to me than you will ever know. I LOVE YOU!!!!! So damn much🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

READ NEXT: Original ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Secret About Iconic Scene