‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Fans React to Season 4 Reunion Looks: ‘All Over the Place’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ” season 4 reunion looks have been revealed, and fans have a lot to say about them.

In November 2023, Bravo host Andy Cohen sat down with stars Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby to tape the season 4 reunion show. And as usual, the Utah ladies had fans talking with their reunion style.

Here’s what you need to know:

The RHOSLC Reunion Looks Did Not Appear to Have a Theme

The RHOSLC cast members all wore ice blue for their season 4 promo shots, but for the reunion, they opened up a rainbow of color as they posed for photos amid a snow-covered set.

For her 4th reunion, Barlow wore a silver Tom Ford gown, according to BravoTV.com. Gay went bright with a red-orange one-shoulder A.L.C. gown.

Marks went for a red Givenchy gown, while Rose stood out in a neon green cut-out dress from Cult Gaia paired with an array of necklaces. Rose told BravoTV the cast’s “chaotic” trip to Bermuda inspired her for her reunion look. “I wanted pieces that looked like I had found missing treasures at our pirate dinner in the cave,” she explained.

Katsanevas offered another pop of color in a red, minidress. Cosby was more subdued in a blue Alexander McQueen gown. And newcomer Monica Garcia wore a bright green Koa Johnson gown for her first reunion.

Fans reacted with comments on Instagram. Some wondered why there was no theme for the ladies’ reunion attire.

“These are all over the place, what’s the theme?” one fan asked on Instagram.

“Crayola scented magic marker theme for sure,” another wrote.

“Did Forever 21 sponsor this reunion?” a third commenter cracked.

“They all look very Kmart/Amazon Blue Light special to me,” another agreed.

“Is Heather going to prom in 2008?” another wanted to know.

Andy Cohen Addressed the RHOSLC Reunion Looks

Real Housewives reunion looks have become a big thing over the years. In January 2022, Cohen told Vanity Fair the reunion fashion has come a long way since the very first reunions were held more than 15 years ago. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta and New York, they were basically wearing – I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party,” Cohen said, “I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

But things have gotten so fancy that, in 2023, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons caused a stir when she wore jeans to her cast’s reunion.

Cohen spoke out about the RHOSLC reunion looks on the November 22 episode of his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live.”

“The looks were really good,” he told co-host John Arthur Hill. “I thought they all looked great.”

“I mean, you know, it’s so funny I always kind of on the day I think one thing. Sometimes I go in and I’m like ‘Oh my God this is the worst, these are the worst outfits we’ve ever had for a reunion.'” Cohen admitted. “And then the photos come out and people are like ‘Oh, they’re serving.’ I’m like oh, okay. Maybe sometimes things look different in person. I thought they looked good, I thought they all looked great.”

