Andy Cohen Dishes on Potential RHOSLC Renewal

This year, Bravo viewers were given the gift that is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Even though it was only their first season, the ladies have brought the drama so far and have engaged viewers through the ins and outs of living in Utah. So, will we be seeing them on our screens again soon?

According to Andy Cohen, yes, we will. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to be renewed for a second season, which Cohen revealed on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. When guest Danny Pellegrino asked Cohen if the franchise would be back next year, Cohen replied, “Oh, they’re coming back for a season two!”

After Show: Andy Cohen Confirms RHOSLC Season 2 | WWHLDuring the After Show, Andy Cohen confirms “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will be back for another season and Evan Ross Katz calls Lisa Rinna the nicest Real Housewife. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: http://bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: https://www.bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: https://www.facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL… 2021-01-20T03:44:11Z

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City first premiered in November 2020, making it the first new franchise since The Real Housewives of Dallas aired in 2016.

Andy Cohen Teased That Their Reunion Was ‘Unbelievable’

Just a few short weeks ago, Cohen taped the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, which he teased as “unbelievable” in a series of Instagram stories from the day, according to Bravo. The reunion was filmed in New York City.

“It is nine at night,” Cohen announced on his stories. “We are still shooting the Salt Lake City reunion. Unprecedented for a Season 1, 13-episode run. We’re still going at nine o’clock. Lisa’s in the bathroom. So, I mean, this is like unbelievable. It’s good. There’s a lot happening in this winter wonderland, I will tell you that.”

Cohen also posted a snapshot of him at the reunion to his Instagram page, where fans commented how excited they were to see the special. “Tell Heather I love her,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “So excited!” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs also chimed in, writing, “Lucky you!! Enjoy the reprieve.”

Andy Cohen Had High Hopes for ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

VideoVideo related to andy cohen dishes on potential rhoslc renewal 2021-01-21T13:44:36-05:00

Before the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered, Cohen said that he believed it would be the next “hot” franchise. During a September 2020 interview with PeopleTV’s Reality Check, Cohen said, “It’s going to be the next hot franchise. I think people are going to be really surprised by a few of the women, and I just think it’s so interesting.”

Cohen continued, explaining why he thought that the franchise had such big potential. “First of all, I love a ski community, and I’ve always been interested in the Mormon church and wanted a way in,” Cohen revealed. “We developed a show at Bravo years ago that was not a Housewives that was set with a lot of Mormons and wound up falling through. So I’m really glad we’ve got some active Mormons, we’ve got some lapsed Mormons, but Mormonism is a character and through line in the show.”

“It’s really interesting,” Cohen added. “Everyone has a different relationship to the religion that’s on the show, and I’m glad that it’s a diverse show. I think people are going to be really interested in Mary Cosby, and in Heather [Gay]. They’re all really interesting, the women.”

READ NEXT: Former RHONY Star Trashes Luann de Lesseps