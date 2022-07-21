LOOK: First RHUGT Season 3 Photo Revealed

The first photo from “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3 has been revealed.

On July 20, 2022, Bravo released the first cast photo from the show which is currently filming in Thailand.

“FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION,” the post is captioned.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bravo Released the First RHUGT Season 3 Cast Photo: ‘We’re Already Obsessed’

The season will feature eight housewives from several different cities. In the photo are RHOM’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, RHOM’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, RHOA’s Porsha Williams and RHONY’s Leah McSweeney.

The girls are posing in front of elephants and appear to be doing some sort of water activity as several wives are in bathing suits and water shoes.

“We’re already obsessed with this group,” the official Peacock Instagram commented on the photo.

Several of the women also posted the photo on their own social media. Gay shared the image with the caption, “Unforgettable.” Bryant wrote “THAILAND will never be the same!” in her own post. “Thailand so far has been one for the books! Cheers to these beautiful woman,” Rose wrote on her own post.

“Did someone say Ultimate Girls Trip ?!” Echevarria shared on her Instagram. Williams, simply wrote “I’m baccck” with a waving hand emoji on her own post.

Three of the Housewives didn’t post the photo, Patton, McSweeney and Dillard-Bassett.

Fans Have Mixed Reaction to the New Cast: ‘This Group Ain’t It’

Fans took to the comments of the photo to share their thoughts on the cast.

“LOVE THE CAST,” a fan wrote.

“Screaming,” someone else said.

“This is about to be everything,” a commenter wrote.

“the gift that keeps on giving,” a fan said.

“I wonder how porsha and Candice will mesh! Looking forward to it!” someone wrote.

Not all of the comments were in favor of the new show.

“Hard pass!” someone wrote.

“I can’t stomach Candyass… she’ll ruin the whole show just like she has RHOP,” someone said.

“Snooze,” a commenter wrote.

“We don’t want them we want another season of Ex Wives!” someone commented.

“This group ain’t it,” a fan wrote.

“Could not care any less,” someone said.

“Really not feeling this cast @gizellebryant deserves better!!!” another person said.

Porsha Williams Replaced Tinsley Mortimer on RHUGT Season 3 for ‘Personal Reasons’

According to People, Porsha Williams wasn’t supposed to be on RHUGT but replaced RHONY’s, Tinsley Mortimer.

Sources told the outlet that Mortimer exited from filming due to “personal reasons.”

According to Reality Blurb! Mortimer is rumored to have been cast in the new RHONY: Legacy spin-off alongside Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Kelly Bensimon which could account for her leaving the RHUGT filming.