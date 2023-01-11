Exclusive: Details of Accident That Left ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband Hospitalized

The husband of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd has been admitted to the hospital after a scary car accident in California.

“On January 10, 2023, Dodd posted a photo of Leventhal’s mangled Mercedes Benz on her Instagram feed. “There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal,” she captioned the post.

Heavy reached out to Leventhal and has exclusive details on what happened — and how he’s doing. Leventhal responded to Heavy via email from the hospital.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leventhal Hydroplaned While Driving on the Highway

Leventhal explained what happened while he was driving in wet conditions in California.

“I’m in a hospital in Palm Springs with four broken ribs on my left side and a broken bone in my right foot. They want me to stay overnight for observation,” he said.

“My car hydroplaned in the rain while heading east on the I-10 from OC to Palm Desert. I crashed hard into the center wall, then started spinning like a top across four lanes before smashing into the back end of a tractor trailer truck also headed east. My front end hit his rear bumper and I came to a halt in the center lanes with a broken windshield and broken drivers door window,” he explained.

“The front airbag deployed when I hit the truck but the side bag deployed first when I hit the wall and I think that’s what broke my ribs,” he added.

Leventhal is unsure how long doctors will want to keep him in the hospital for observation.

Leventhal Said He’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’

In an Instagram post shared by Leventhal on the evening of his accident, he gave the public an update of his own. In the caption, he wrote that he is “so lucky to be alive” and admitted that he is also suffering from “wounded pride.”

Leventhal took a video of himself from his hospital bed, with oxygen tubes in his nose. Aside from his aforementioned injuries, Leventhal said he’s “fine.”

“There’s nothing internal they can find, but they want to keep me in the hospital for a little bit,” he said. “It could have been so much worse,” he added.

Leventhal then explained what happened while he was behind the wheel on the I-10. “I hit what felt like a patch of ice,” he said.

After the car came to a stop, a “trucker” helped Leventhal out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Dodd is on a girls’ trip in Aspen, Colorado, and had flown out on a private jet earlier that same day.

“I’m so sad I’m not with you,” she commented on Leventhal’s Instagram post.

Dozens of people have been sending their well wishes to Leventhal on social media, which he thanked them for in an Instagram post of his own. The comments section on Leventhal’s post has been limited by Leventhal.

