Former RHOBH Star Has Fans Thinking That Rihanna Is Having Twins

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The news was reported by People magazine after Rihanna stepped out in New York City with her baby bump on full display. A few days later, Rihanna confirmed the news with a photo on her Instagram account.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned a pic of herself, looking down at her growing tummy. She also included a few other shots from a paparazzi-style photoshoot in Harlem. The photo has received more than 17 million likes, making it one of the most popular posts that Rihanna has ever shared.

Messages of congratulations started pouring in, and the comments section on the post quickly filled up. One of those comments, however, pretty much convinced fans that Rihanna is expecting twins. That comment came former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Gigi Hadid.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gigi’s Comment Led Fans to Believe That Rihanna Is Having Twins but She Cleared Things Up Quickly

Hadid left a sweet message for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, writing, “three angels” in the comments section along with a crying emoji, the pleading face emoji, and a pink heart emoji.

The model and mom-of-one received more than 23,000 likes on her comment, and many fans couldn’t help but think that Rihanna was having twins, since it was only her and her baby bump in the first photo.

“Twins??” one comment read — and several other identical comments followed.

“Three?????” someone else questioned, confused by Gigi’s comment.

“GIRL WHAT U MEAN THREE,” another person wrote.

“I’m probably reading wayyyy too much into it as usual,” a fourth comment read.

Hadid returned to the post to clear up any confusion.

“I just caught word of this commotion,” Hadid wrote, adding a caret. “I meant rih / rocky / baby lol,” she clarified.

Rihanna’s Baby Bump Photo Had Fans Questioning Whose Bathroom She Was in

In addition to Hadid’s comment causing a stir, Rihanna’s photo got loads of attention because appeared to be taken in a bathroom — and not one filled with marble tile and the finest linen towels.

“Whose normal bathroom is this!” one person tweeted.

“What’s Rihanna doing in a run of the mill apartment bathroom??? Girl [you are] a billionaire,” another tweet read.

“Why’s Rihanna in yer ma’s bathroom with her b&m door hooks?” a third person tweeted.

“She at her momma house,” someone else suggested.

Rihanna didn’t respond to the comments about the bathroom, but some people totally loved the no frills baby announcement — and praised her for it.

“I personally LOVE IT. I feel like she’s about to challenge some of the toxic aesthetic expectations around pregnancy/postpartum and I’m here for it,” one person wrote.

“Rihanna’s pregnancy photo in her bathroom is so beautiful and cute. I can’t stop looking at it,” another person added.

“Rihanna looks so cute in that bathroom pic. I’m so f****** happy for my girl. After all the s*** she’s endured with other folks, she’s happily starting her little family,” another Twitter user commented.

