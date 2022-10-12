LOOK: Real Housewives Child Is ‘Unrecognizable’ All Grown Up

“I didnt recognize her new nose,” someone said.

“This is so filtered my eyes are hurting from trying to find focus,” someone wrote.

Someone posted in defense of Riley, admonishing the several comments about weight loss surgery and plastic surgery.

“We spend way too much time judging women – and their kids – about the choices they’re making with their own money,” a fan explained. “I get that, at times, plastic surgery and other changes can come out of insecurity. But, Lord knows, if I had the finances, I’d surely get some things tweaked and nipped.

Another fan agreed writing, “Some of these comments are disappointing. Everyone’s allowed an opinion and I’m not saying you have to love her look, but there’s no need to bash her. Whether or not she got surgery or filler, she would still look different to some extent because she’s a young adult, not a child anymore. Also people in entertainment often seem pressured to change to fit into the stereotypical Hollywood look so I could understand why she might have gotten something altered.”

Riley is 20 years old and first appeared on RHOA alongside her mother in season 2.

Kandi Burruss Blasted Bravo Fans for Commenting on Riley’s Weight: ‘Everybody Already Knows That Riley Dealt With Her Weight Issues Growing up in the Public Eye’

Kandi spoke out about fans commenting on her daughter’s weight.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi told People in August 2022. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

She was speaking on the bullying due to the online bullying that was done to Jax, the 14-year-old son of RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais.

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy,” Kandi told the outlet. “This is a TV show at the end of the day.”

Kandi said that there were even reports that Riley might be pregnant.

“She was like, ‘Where are they getting this information from? Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they’re posting that I’m pregnant?’ That’s crazy!” Kandi told the outlet.

Riley addressed those rumors herself via TikTok.