RHOBH Star Claims Morgan Wade Leaked Kyle Richards’ Separation News

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 finale aired on February 21, and fans got to see Kyle Richards react to the news breaking that she and her husband Mauricio Umansky were separating when it dropped in July 2023. While Richards and Umansky were surprised that the news had leaked and unsure where it came from, one of their fellow RHOBH cast members wasn’t afraid to put a theory out there.

“So I guess the question is who planted this story?” Crystal Kung Minkoff’s husband Rob Minkoff asked. “You want conjecture? Morgan [Wade] told People magazine that they were separated.”

Wade is Richards’s new friend from the past year. The pair’s sudden closeness has been much buzzed about, with some even speculating about a potential relationship between the RHOBH star and the country singer.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shut Down Her Husband

Rob admittedly had no evidence to support his theory, and Crystal was quick to shut her husband down from letting his imagination run wild. “Let me tell you something right now Rob Minkoff, you’re in crazy director mode. You are seriously storyboarding a movie right now,” Crystal said.

Crystal laughed over the moment when the Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a screenshot of the quote, with Crystal writing, “Messy Rob > Hip Hop Rob 😂,” below the photo.

Richards and her castmates talked about the story being leaked in the February 21 episode of the RHOBH After Show, trading theories over who may have first broken the story of Richards and Umansky’s separation. “I think Mau thinks that it was someone in Kyle’s camp,” Dorit Kemsley shared.

“I think the source is in camp. I think it’s either Kyle or Mauricio. That is who I think it is. Or both of ’em. If you put it out there first then you can control it. Then you can deny it all you want,” Sutton Stracke added.

In the After Show, Richards maintained that she was still not sure who leaked the story to the press.

Erika Jayne brought Richard to tears as she shared her perspective on the matter, saying, “I just think that when you confide in people that are close to you, and then you’re [Richards] in Aspen with your family and all of a sudden [the story leaks]. Whomever you confided in, the story is no longer theirs, it’s public and now you can speculate. […] I think it’s hard for people to remember that we’re human beings and it’s to say things about us or not remember that there’s a human being behind a personality that you see on television or online.”

Kyle Richards Brought Back Her Iconic White Party

Also in the season 13 finale, Richards brought back her formerly annual White Party, which was a staple of early RHOBH seasons. This year Richards went bigger than ever, with a reported party budget of $400,000, she enlisted Lisa Vanderpump’s party planner Kevin Lee to put on the event at Sofi Stadium, which she secured after filming a Super Bowl commercial there in 2023.

“I’m asked all the time about the White Party,” Richards said during the After Show of the tradition that began in the early 2000s.

“Faye [Resnick] and I did everything ourselves. And then it started getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and then it sort of became a thing where people were like ‘Can you get me on the list?’ And then it was like 300 people, 400 people, and then I stared not knowing half the people there, and then it got out of control,” Richards added, explaining why she slowly fell off of hosting the annual event.

