‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Is ‘Totally Supportive’ of Erika Jayne

We’re so glad that Robyn Dixon is here right now.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on September 26, 2021, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dixon defended Erika Girardi, explaining that she wished people would be nicer amid the star’s legal scandal.

“I kinda wish people would show Erika a little bit more grace and understanding,” Dixon explained. “I think what she’s going through is very, very, very difficult, and to do that while filming, I can’t even imagine having to show up to every scene and answer questions that’s legally an issue. I just want to give her a little bit more grace, a little bit more understanding, and she’s not reacting the way that people want her to.”





Play



Erika Jayne Deserves More Understanding, This RHOP Housewife Says | WWHL Robyn Dixon from RHOP sounds off on the latest with Erika Jayne from RHOBH, saying people should offer her a bit more grace and understanding. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live'… 2021-09-27T02:45:01Z

During her appearance, Dixon also revealed that she had met Girardi during Andy Cohen’s baby shower and that the RHOBH star was “the sweetest.”

“She actually invited Gizelle [Bryant] and I out to drinks with the Beverly Hills ladies later,” Dixon explained. “We rode in the car with her, she was so hospitable, she was so sweet, I am totally supportive of her, just because I know it’s not easy what she’s dealing with.”

Dixon’s Costar, Candiace Dillard, Also Came to Girardi’s Defense Recently

Dixon isn’t the only “Real Housewives of Potomac” star who has come to Girardi’s defense recently. In a Tweet on June 20, 2021, Dillard defended Girardi after “The Housewife and The Hustler” documentary was released on Hulu, which explored Girardi’s estranged husband’s alleged legal wrongdoings.

“Y’all aren’t loyal,” Dillard wrote at the time. “You don’t know what that lady knew. Just sending her to jail based on one thrown together documentary that was clearly meant to low key villainize her. Reserve your judgement until the facts reveal themselves. Judge not lest ye be judged.”

And, during a September 19, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Dillard also called Girardi her “hero” on Twitter. “She is my hero,” Dillard said on the show, per Reality Tea. “She trolls the people to death.”

Girardi Is Expected to Reveal More About Her Legal Woes During the Upcoming RHOBH Reunion

According to Andy Cohen, viewers should expect to hear a lot more from Girardi, as he said that the star “answers everything” during the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion.

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” Cohen said about Girardi during a September 13, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Cohen continued, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais Responds to Rumors That She’s Leaving RHOBH