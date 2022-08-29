‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Set to Remarry 10 Years After Divorce

A “Real Housewives” star appears to be getting ready to walk down the aisle a decade after her divorce.

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon obtained a marriage license at the Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland on August 18, 2022, according to People magazine. Dixon is set to remarry her ex-husband, Juan Dixon.

The two were previously married from 2005 through 2012 before splitting up. However, they rekindled their love and were able to work things out. In 2019, Juan proposed to Robyn for a second time and she said yes.

“Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux,” Robyn captioned an Instagram post on December 16, 2019, confirmed that she and Juan were engaged again.

The high school sweethearts are parents to two boys, Corey, 14, and Carter, 12. The couple has not released a wedding date.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robyn Said That ‘Negativity’ From RHOP Actually Pushed Her & Juan Back Together

Robyn sat down for a chat with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania for a chat featured on Bravo’s “Daily Dish” in April 2022. During their interview, Robyn explained why she and Juan ended up working things out.

Robyn told Dolores that she really admired the relationship that Dolores had built with her ex-husband Frank Catania. Robyn and Juan remained close after their split because of their kids. In fact, during an earlier episode of RHOP, Juan told Robyn that if it wasn’t for the kids, he’d be “gone already.”

Interestingly, Robyn said that it was the “negativity from the show” that “pushed” them back together.

“It’s like, you want to have each other’s back. You want to speak up for that person. When you see how cold the world is out there, you’re like, you know, let me be with the one that I know has my back regardless,” she said.

Robyn admitted that if she and Juan were still married, she would “hate him.”

Fans Love Robyn & Juan Together

While many people may have been judgmental about Robyn and Juan’s relationship, the majority of fans absolutely love them together.

For example, fans showed the couple some love in the comments section of a post that Robyn shared on Instagram on August 8, 2022. Juan was posing for a pic while his wife-to-be was taking a selfie in the yard behind him.

“Who is the photo bomber here? Me or @juan_dixon3?” Robyn captioned the photo. Social media commented letting Robyn and Juan know that they’re very much adored by the RHOP fanbase.

“Juan is foine and I love you guys,” one person wrote.

“I am so happy Juan Dixon is here right now,” someone else added, referring to a line from the show. There were several comments like this on the post.

“You both are reasonably shady,” another Instagram user joked.

“Oh Juan Antonio! No photo bombing your lady!” read a fourth comment.

“This is hysterical,” a fifth social media user said.

