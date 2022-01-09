Robyn Dixon Gives Update About Her Second Wedding With Her Ex-Husband

Robyn Dixon joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” during its first season. Throughout the past six seasons of the hit Bravo series, the television personality has been open about her relationship with her fiance, Juan Dixon, who is the father of her two children, Carter and Corey. According to BET, the couple separated and finalized their divorce in 2012. However, they eventually rekindled their relationship, and Juan proposed to Robyn again seven years after they had divorced.

Robyn Dixon Spoke About Her Wedding Plans in a January 2022 Interview

During a January 2022 BET Lifestyle interview, Robyn discussed her wedding plans. She shared that the couple “still do not have a date.” She also noted that she has changed her mind about certain aspects of her wedding.

“[H]onestly, I’ve kind of shifted the type and scope of wedding that I want. I really think that I could plan something [myself]. It’s going to be small in scale to the point where I could plan it in a few weeks,” stated the Bravo star.

The mother-of-one then shared that she initially “really wanted a destination wedding,” but has decided to have her future ceremony be less elaborate. She explained that she and Juan “already had a huge 400 person wedding” when they first got married in 2005.

The reality television star then noted that the couple decided to have a smaller second wedding for financial reasons.

“We just moved into a new house, we’re furnishing the house, and I’m probably going to be sending both of my kids to private school next year. We’re trying to be smart and not really spend a ton of money on what we don’t really need to. When you go through what I’ve been through financially, you don’t ever want to be back there,” stated the mother-of-two.

Robyn then gave a tentative date for her upcoming nuptials.

“Once Juan’s basketball season is over, which will be like the middle of March or so, we’ll have something on the books,” revealed the 42-year-old.

During an October 2020 interview with BravoTV.com, Robyn revealed that the coronavirus pandemic complicated planning her wedding.

“It has postponed our plans. We wanted a destination wedding and we were going to begin the planning when Juan’s basketball season was over in March [2020] and we all know what happened in March – the pandemic hit and now I’m still trying to figure out what to do next, so we’re just enjoying our engagement,” said the Bravo personality.

Robyn Dixon Spoke About Filming ‘RHOP’ During the Pandemic

While the coronavirus may have caused some issues for Robyn’s wedding, the “RHOP” cast still managed to film a successful season amid the pandemic. During an October 2021 appearance on “The Real,” alongside her co-star Mia Thornton, the Embellished founder shared that she was pleased with the show’s sixth season.

“I’m so impressed that we filmed the season during COVID and people are thoroughly enjoying it,” stated Robyn.

She went on to say that the cast “was lucky [that they] didn’t have any COVID scares.”

“We had to film in our houses, we can’t have a whole lot of people around, no big trips,” said the “RHOP” star.

