Fans Can’t Believe What Former RHONJ Star Rosie Pierri Looks Like Now: PHOTO

A former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” guest star is making waves on Instagram after sharing a new photo.

On May 27, 2023, Rosie Pierri shared two new pictures of herself on Instagram. In one of the photos, the former reality star appeared healthy, fresh faced, and had really embraced her salt-and-pepper hair.

“Feeling refreshed , Sunshine is the best medicine, I love this time of year,” Pierri captioned her post.

Pierri’s sister, Kathy Wakile, who also appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” was one of the first to comment on the photo. “Looking great sis,” she wrote.

Pierri, who is first cousins with Teresa Giudice, appeared on RHONJ as a guest from season 3 through season 6. In season 7, she was given a “friend of” role. Pierri left the show along with Wakile after a feud tore their family apart.

Many RHONJ Fans Praised Rosie Pierri Over Her New Look

Pierri isn’t super active on social media and only posts a few pictures each year. In fact, she has only posted five things on her Instagram feed in 2023 — one being the photo above. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section, letting Pierri know that they miss seeing her on television — and that they love her new look.

“Rosie have u been drinking from the fountain of youth?” one person asked.

“Rosie you look so Great!!!! O my god who are you??? Fresh,” someone else added.

“Rosie… you are looking so good! Happy Life looks so Good on YOU,” a third Instagram user said.

“Oh my goodness gracious….we NEED you back on tv. Your sense of humor and the way that you and your sister wear your heart on your sleeve…. I TRULY miss seeing you, and your beautiful mom. You look fantastic,” a fourth comment read.

And for any people who accused Pierri of using weight loss drugs, she had a message for them.

“Wrong! Try again or don’t try ..I keep trying for the best I can be in this life,” she wrote in the comments section of her post in response to someone who accused her of being on Ozempic.

Many RHONJ Fans Think Rosie Pierri Looks Like Her Mother

In November 2022, Pierri shared a photo of herself out to eat at a place called the Iron Whale in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The comments section quickly filled up with fans telling Pierri that she was the spitting image of her mom, or “nonni” as many RHONJ fans know her.

“Rosie this picture is your mama! You really resemble her. Just beautiful. Miss you and Kathie on the housewives. If you’re still single, I’m still looking for my Italian plus one,” one person said.

“Rosie, you look look so much like your mom,” echoed another Instagram user.

“Nonni’s twin!!” read another comment — and Pierri agreed.

“Yeah when I looked at this pic I saw my mother and that is a blessing,” she responded.

