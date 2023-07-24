Sai De Silva Shares Surprising Update on Her Friendship With Brynn Whitfield

The newest season of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” which has been airing for a few weeks now, introduced fans to an all-new cast of Housewives. In the premiere episode, viewers met Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield, who explained that they were “100% best friends.”

However, on July 23, De Silva was asked in an interview with Us Weekly whether they were still best friends and she replied, “No” with no hesitation. “By the end of this [season], we are not best friends, but stay tuned to find out,” she added.

She was asked if she was surprised by their falling out and she admitted, “That was a big surprise to me. It was a huge surprise… It came out of nowhere. It was something completely different [than what’s expected].” De Silva then hinted at the cause of their feud, explaining, “She’s a fun girl. She’s a lot of fun. As you can see, she has this huge bubbly personality [and] she’s great for going out with, but let’s just say she can’t hold a secret.”

Sai De Silva Gave Her Thoughts on Erin Lichy’s Comments About Brynn Whitfield Flirting With Her Husband

De Silva was also asked by Us Weekly about her co-star Erin Lichy’s criticism of Whitfield flirting with her husband and whether that had something to do with their falling out. “No, it had absolutely nothing to do with the flirting,” De Silva confirmed.

“I think that Brynn also has a lot of jokes [and] she communicates through humor,” she added. “So, sometimes her jokes don’t always necessarily land. I knew where she was coming from in that moment. She was just telling a joke or demonstrating some sort of, you know, funny behavior. It just didn’t land particularly at that moment.”

De Silva then went on to say that she didn’t see a problem with someone flirting with her husband, and joked that her reaction would be to say, “I’m so happy you still got it, right?” She told the publication that if she sees a woman flirting with her husband, she’ll also break it up and tell them he’s not available. “But it’s good for the soul,” she concluded. “It’s like a little bit of a sport. You don’t die just because you get married.”

De Silva married David Craig in 2009 and the couple has two children together, Bravo TV reported.

The RHONY Season 14 Premiere Saw Brynn Whitfield Reveal That Sai De Silva Is One of Her Best Friends

The premiere episode of RHONY’s 14th season saw Whitfield explain in a confessional interview, “I consider Sai to 100 percent be one of my best friends.” She said she loved going to visit De Silva at her home because she was living the life Whitfield wanted for herself.

In the episode, Whitfield visited De Silva and brought presents for her son and daughter. She added in a confessional that she loved De Silva’s children and they made her feel like she wanted to have children of her own.

