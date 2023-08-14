RHONY Star Teases Issues With Brynn Whitfield: ‘I Was Very Disappointed’

“Real Housewives of New York City” personality Sai De Silva teased that she and her castmate, Brynn Whitfield had their fair share of issues in the show’s 14th season, which premiered on July 16. Page Six reported that De Silva stated Whitfield “broke trust” during the production of RHONY season 14 during an August 2023 episode of the publication’s “24 Hours” series. She noted that fans saw a tense moment between her and Whitfield in the season 14 trailer, where she said “f*** you” to Whitfield while celebrating her birthday.

According to De Silva, she and Whitfield “had a bit of tension toward the end of, you know, filming” season 14. She suggested Whitfield had repeated certain information.

“There were just some things that I kind of told her that I wish she wouldn’t have said. And I’m such a girl’s girl. I’m very, very loyal. I shouldn’t have said it to her in the first place,” said the mother of two. “It wasn’t something that was overly big, but I shouldn’t have shared it. And when I did, it felt like a circle of trust at that moment, and she kind of broke that circle of trust, and I was very disappointed.”

De Silva also hinted that Whitfield is “fine” with having a strained relationship with her.

“I think she’s fine with being out of the circle [of trust],” said De Silva.

Brynn Whitfield Mentioned Her Issues With Sai De Silva

Whitfield briefly mentioned her issues with De Silva in a July 2023 Extra interview. She stated that the social media influencer “told [her] to go f*** [herself] at [her] birthday” during the production of RHONY season 14.

“I’ve never been told to f*** off on my birthday, but you know, I didn’t let it stop me,” recalled the 36-year-old.

She also noted that her relationship with De Silva has been strained following the incident.

“Sai and I were really close, I think after that it has been a little different, but I think hopefully, we’re working back into the right direction,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield, who joined the show’s cast for its 14th season, also shared she had an enjoyable time filming with her RHONY castmates.

“There’s a lot of laughs because we’re all just funny girls, like, we’re all just silly, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, so it’s good,” said the marketing communications consultant.

Sai De Silva Shared She Is ‘Not a Very Vulnerable Person’

During a joint July 2023 interview on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” alongside her castmate Jenna Lyons, De Silva discussed becoming an RHONY season 14 cast member. She stated that she has a close relationship with her co-stars.

“I got five new best friends, I didn’t even know I was looking for best friends, and here they are,” said De Silva.

The fashion influencer also suggested that she had difficulty being vulnerable while filming RHONY season 14.

“I think for me, I am also somebody who just go, go, go. And I don’t really share a lot of emotion. So spending time with five other women, I think I had to open up a little more. That was very hard for me, I’m not a very vulnerable person,” said De Silva.

Sai De Silva Discussed Arguing With Her Co-Stars

While recording a July 2023 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, De Silva noted that the rebooted RHONY series is different than previous seasons of the Bravo franchise. She stated that she and her RHONY season 14 castmates “are not trying to fill those shoes” of former RHONY stars. She also stated that she believes she and her co-stars have more authentic arguments than past RHONY castmates.

“We’re definitely not throwing drinks and shaking up the tables. You know, our tension is real life tension. It’s a lot of she said, he said sometimes,” said De Silva. “Or you know, ‘Why do you have an attitude about this?’ Or you know, things that real friends argue about when they spend too much time together.”