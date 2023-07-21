Sai De Silva Reveals Which RHONY Castmate Shocked Her the Most

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Sai De Silva revealed she found her castmate Brynn Whitfield’s behavior surprising during a July 17 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, Yontef asked De Silva “who shocked [her] the most” on the RHONY cast.

“Brynn. Brynn shocked me the most … She just — Brynn and we’re close, but just getting to know her a little bit more, she’s a little bit — she’s a fun time, she’s a little bit crazy,” said De Silva.

When Yontef mentioned Whitfield compared herself to Elizabeth Taylor, De Silva replied, “She’s a little crazy” with a laugh. She also noted that her castmate is “looking to be a stay-at-home wife.” The mother of two stated that she does believe her castmate is ready to “settle down” and get married.

“I think she’s on the prowl,” said the social media personality.

De Silva stated that she believed a potential partner for Whitfield would “have to be just as crazy” as the marketing communications consultant.

“Their pockets need to be deep, like the pockets need to be so high that she can stand on them,” added De Silva.

Brynn Whitfield Spoke About Her Issues With Sai De Silva

Whitfield stated that she had a heated interaction with De Silva while filming RHONY season 14 in a July 2023 interview with Extra. She referenced a moment that was featured in the show’s trailer, where the model had some choice words for the Indiana native while celebrating her 36th birthday. She stated that she was surprised “when [De Silva] told [her] to go f*** [herself] at [her] birthday.” She clarified that the comment did not deter her from having a good time at her birthday party.

“That was interesting. I have never been told to f*** off on my birthday, but you know, I didn’t let it stop me,” said Whitfield.

The 36-year-old also suggested that the interaction changed their relationship.

“I’ve always been really close, I think after that it’s been a little different, but I think, hopefully, we’ve been working back in the right direction,” said the reality television star.

Whitfield also shared she believed she and Erin Lichy were the biggest pot stirrers on RHONY season 14.

“I think Erin doesn’t realize she’s stirring the pot, and I think I realize that I’m stirring the pot,” said Whitfield.

Erin Lichy Discussed Her Friendship With Brynn Whitfield

Lichy spoke about her relationships with her RHONY castmates during a July 12 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She stated that she and her co-stars are “all very close.” Lichy specified that she has a particularly close relationship with Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, and De Silva. She also noted that she had a complicated friendship with Whitfield.

“Brynn and we have, like, a total seesaw kind of relationship,” said the reality television star.

The real-estate agent stated that Whitfield “just does things out of nowhere that are disappointing.” Lichy clarified that she would “definitely have fun with her” even if they were not RHONY co-stars.

New episodes of RHONY air Sundays on Bravo.