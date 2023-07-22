Sai De Silva Reveals the Advice She Received From Dorinda Medley

Sai De Silva joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” for the show’s fourteenth season, which premiered on July 16. While recording the July 17 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, De Silva shared that she received advice about starring on the Bravo franchise from former RHONY star Dorinda Medley. As fans are aware, Medley was “put on pause” following RHONY season 12. The show has since been rebooted with an entirely new cast. Medley, however, will be appearing alongside some of her former RHONY castmates in the upcoming Peacock series, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.”

“[Medley] had some great words of advice and she was great … She told me just be myself, be authentic, be myself, because when you’re not, everyone will see right through you,” said De Silva.

The social media personality agreed with Medley’s advice, stating, “It’s okay to be yourself.”

De Silva also shared that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow messaged her on social media after her casting for RHONY season 14 was announced.

“Heather Dubrow and I follow one another and she reached out, DMed me with a very, very sweet message and you know, she’s just like basically, you know, ‘Good luck, enjoy the ride, this is a crazy journey, no one really knows about unless you are in it,'” said the RHONY star.

Sai De Silva & Ubah Hassan Spoke About Their Interactions With Ramona Singer on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

While De Silva stated that she had positive experiences with Medley and Dubrow, she said she had an unpleasant interaction with former RHONY star Ramona Singer. During a July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside her RHONY season 14 castmates, De Silva said Singer was rude to her. The mother of two stated that Singer initially acted as if she was a Bravo fan when she approached her in Miami, Florida.

“Ramona was a total b**** to me at Art Basel. I introduced myself, that didn’t go really well,” said De Silva. “Well, she treated me like not a good fan and then after that I proceeded to say, ‘Oh I just wanted to introduce myself, I’m on the reboot, the new era,’ and she said ‘Honey good luck, you are going to need it.’”

During the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, De Silva’s co-star Ubah Hassan said she had also interacted with Singer. According to the model, Singer complimented her on her looks but warned her that she will remain unmarried after starring on RHONY.

“She just asked, ‘You’re so pretty, are you married?’ And I was like ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Oh honey, after this show, forget it,'” said Hassan.

Erin Lichy Shared She Had a Positive Experience with Luann de Lesseps

RHONY season 14 star Erin Lichy appeared on the July 14 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. According to Lichy, she had a positive experience with RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps after approaching her while in the audience of a Broadway production.

“I was like ‘You know, I’m on the new cast’ and she was like ‘Oh you are? I don’t know any of you guys.’ And I was like, ‘Oh okay, whatever,’ But I was buying her drinks with her man, I think it was Jacques [Azoulay], who is on the show, she was actually awesome and very beautiful,” said Lichy.

New episodes of RHONY air Sundays on Bravo.