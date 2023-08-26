Sai De Silva Reveals She Is Not Talking to Her RHONY Co-Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Sai De Silva opened up about her tumultuous friendship with her castmate Brynn Whitfield in the August 17 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” While recording the podcast episode, De Silva stated that she immediately felt an affinity for Whitfield when they joined the RHONY cast for season 14. The social media influencer shared, however, that she is not speaking to Whitfield after the show’s 14th season wrapped production.

“We are not arguing. But we’re not talking either. So I think that there’s just something that is unresolved that needs to be resolved, and I’m pretty sure that would happen at the reunion. That’s where we are right now. I don’t have any ill feelings toward Brynn whatsoever, but I do think we should discuss what happened,” said De Silva.

The mother of one also stated that she is not looking forward to confronting Whitfield at the upcoming RHONY season 14 reunion.

“The fact that we even have to hash this out – it’s annoying to me, like, ’cause I just don’t – at the end of the day, I’m like whatever, give me some time, maybe I’ll get over it, I don’t feel like I need to hash it out but I think in this predicament, we are going to have to talk about it,” said the reality television star.

She also stated that “toward the end” of season 14, she decided that she and Whitfield “need[ed] a break” from each other.

While speaking to Gorga, De Silva stated that she and her RHONY castmates usually argue over “petty stuff.” She also suggested that some of her co-stars have taken issue with her honest approach to conversations.

“It’s a very stressful show and sometimes you say things, especially me, I have diarrhea of the mouth and I’m brutally honest, I say exactly what it is that I’m thinking, and sometimes I’m like ‘Did that come off mean?’” explained the mother of two. “Or did that come off in a way – and you start second guessing everything that you are saying but I don’t necessarily mean to be malicious, I’m just saying what people are thinking at the end of the day.”

Sai De Silva Said She Trusted Brynn Whitfield With Some Information

De Silva spoke about her issues with Whitfield during the August 11 “24 Hours” episode. She stated that she and her castmate had “a little bit of tension” in RHONY season 14.

“There were some things that I kind of told her that I wished she wouldn’t have said,” explained De Silva. “And I’m such a girl’s girl, I’m very, very loyal, I shouldn’t have said it to her in the first place, it wasn’t something that was overly big, but I shouldn’t have shared it and when I did it felt like a circle of trust at that moment, and she kind of broke that circle of trust. And I was very disappointed.”

Whitfield referenced that she and De Silva had an explosive interaction while filming RHONY season 14 during a July 2023 Extra interview.

“When she told me to go f*** myself at my birthday, that was — it was literally like ‘Happy birthday, f*** you,’ so that was interesting,” said the 36-year-old.

Sai De Silva Discussed Her Issues With Ramona Singer

Whitfield is not the only RHONY personality that De Silva has taken issue with. The social media influencer stated that she had an uncomfortable encounter with former RHONY star, Ramona Singer before RHONY season 14 premiered on a July 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She stated that she believed Singer was under the impression that she was a fan when she approached her at an event in Florida.

“Ramona was a total b**** to me at Art Basel,” said the 42-year-old. “I introduced myself, that didn’t go really well. She treated me like a big – like a not a good fan.”

De Silva shared more details about her interaction with Singer while speaking to Gorga on the August 17 “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast episode.

“I was like, ‘Hi Ramona!’ And she gives me this look like, ‘Yes, yes?’ Like it was very dismissive immediately. Like I didn’t expect her to know who I was, but I didn’t expect her to be so dismissive as soon as I said, ‘Hi,’” said De Silva.

She stated that once she explained she wanted to become acquainted with Singer because she joined the RHONY cast, the 66-year-old replied, “Well good luck honey, you are going to need it.” De Silva also said Singer filmed a video with her and posted it on social media during their brief interaction. According to the 42-year-old, Singer also gave her phone number after their conversation.

“After that I didn’t speak to ever to her again, that was so f***** weird. I was so uncomfortable,” stated the RHONY star.

She clarified that she did not believe Singer was intentionally being rude to her.

“I think that’s just her personality,” said De Silva.