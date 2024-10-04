RHONY Star Explains Text She Sent About Co-Star’s Husband

Sai De Silva of “The Real Housewives of New York City” said a remark she made about her co-star’s husband was taken out of context when it was read aloud on the season 15 premiere.

After Brynn Whitfield read an insulting text message De Silva wrote about Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa, the digital creator and influencer took to her Instagram story to set the record straight.

“I have so many messages about my text message that Brynn read on the show,” De Silva said in a video message posted to her story on October 3, 2024. “And I just want to give some context because there’s absolutely no context to that message.”

“One, I was mad as hell,” she explained. “And when I’m mad, I have a horrible mouth. It could be very lethal, and I’ve been keeping it very PG around here. But I was fighting with Jessel last year. This message was last year. We all know since then, me and Jessel have made up and moved on. I sent that message to Jessel in a group chat. So everyone saw it including Jessel. It wasn’t like I was talking behind her back. I was talking to her face. But I have since apologized and me and Jessel are in a really good place. I love Jessel.”

“I wanted to give you guys some context on where that message came from,” De Silva added. “I have no idea why it was read. It shouldn’t have been.”

Sai De Silva Compared Jessel Taank’s Husband to an Animated Movie Character

The RHONY premiere, titled “Apple of My Eye,” ended with a fight between Whitfield and several of her co-stars. As they argued about a “weird” night the group had previously at Jenna Lyons’ House, Whitfield screamed at De Silva, “The night was weird because you called her husband a name!”

After calling her a “gaslighting narcissist,” De Silva told Whitfield, “You are unwell, Brynn. Not today, Satan.”

In a confessional, Whitfield read a text from De Silva that included the “name” she called Pavit. “[Expletive] you Jessel and your ‘Finding Nemo’ lookalike husband too,” she read, before smirking. The “Finding Nemo” character, Dory, was a blue fish voiced by Ellen DeGeneres in the 2003 animated film of the same name.

In a confessional, De Silva said she and Taank had moved on and were “in a good place.”

Fans reacted on Instagram, with some calling Whitfield “messy” for trying to bring up a year-old comment. “They were beefing last year and it’s from last year why bring it up. Messy Brynn as usual,” one commenter wrote.

Others called out De Silva because she did actually write the text. “But girl…you said it,” another commenter noted.

Husband Insults Are Nothing New on the Real Housewives

Housewives are known for their sly digs at each other—and sometimes at each other’s spouses. Back in 2010 on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Camille Grammer famously dissed Kyle Richards husband, Mauricio Umansky, by comparing him to her then-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer.

“In terms of pecking order, my husband is higher on the list,” Grammer said. “There’s a big difference between that and the local Beverly Hills realtor,” she added of her Emmy and Golden-Globe-winning spouse.

More recently, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin insulted the husband of co-star Danielle Cabral by body-shaming him. The RHONJ finale episode, titled “When All is Said and Done,” ended with a near-brawl when Aydin referred to Cabral’s man as her “husband with the boobs.” “And you got the brawn, honey!” she told Cabral.

In September 2024, Aydin told The “AllAboutTRH” podcast that she only made the mean remark because Cabral insulted her marriage. “I didn’t do that to insult her husband,” Aydin explained. “I really didn’t. Like, he was the last thing on my mind. I did it because it was like just a quick comeback that came into my head in an attempt to rebut what she was trying to say about my husband.”