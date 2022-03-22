Scarlett Johansson Says Her Movie Wardrobe Was Inspired by a Real Housewife

Actress Scarlett Johansson revealed a Real Housewives star inspired the costuming for her role in a movie.

On March 8, 2022, Johansson appeared in Vogue’s “Life in Looks” YouTube series where she spoke about the fashion she’s worn in roles, red carpets, and real life.

Scarlett Johansson Says Her Role as Barbara Sugarman in ‘Don Jon’ Was Inspired by a ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star





In the video, Johansson revealed that her 2013 role as Barbara Sugarman in the movie “Don Jon” was inspired by a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.

“I based this character off of one of the Housewives of New Jersey,” Johansson said. “I won’t tell you which one.”

“I just was like, ‘I know this person. I know what watch they wear. I know how their hair is styled, the nail. I just was like, ‘Sign me up.'”

Though she didn’t reveal which Jersey housewife inspired the clothing, she did share a photo of herself in a leopard mini dress as an example.

She also lamented on the acrylic nail process she went through for the film.

“I don’t know how people do it, but I have a lot of respect for those people,” she said in the video.

The movie, released in 2013 stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore, and Johansson and was written and directed by Gordon-Levitt. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $39,439,355 worldwide.

Snooki Says She Isn’t Cut out for RHONJ Because ‘It’s Just Too Drama’ & Thinks Andy Cohen Is ‘a Little Nasty Towards Me’

Former “Jersey Shore” star, Snooki is speaking out on Bravo’s Andy Cohen refusing to allow her to appear on “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

While appearing on the March 21 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef she addressed Cohen’s past comments.

“I’m not upset that [Andy] doesn’t want me to be a housewife cause I’m not cut out for that sh-t. Like, it’s just too drama. And I don’t like drama. I just like drinking, having fun, and then going home,” Snooki said on the podcast. “I just feel like he’s a little nasty towards me and I don’t know what I did… He’s just like, so like blunt, like you can be, you can say no in a nicer way.”

This lines up with claims Snooki made in January 2022, while appearing on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast.

“I always had a good time with [Cohen], and we would go on his show and stuff like that,” she said on the podcast. “But ever since people bring up me being on the Housewives, he’s just like, ‘Not a chance! Not happening!’”

She doubled down on the drama comments as well.

“I don’t want to be on the Housewives because it’s not my thing,” Snooki said on the podcast. “Like, the drama and legal s**t. I’m just here to have wine and go home. So, the show’s not for me, but he’s so aggressive about it. He’s just like, ‘No! Never!’ I’m like, ‘All right, calm down.’”

