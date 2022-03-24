Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Secret

Scheana Shay defended a fellow Bravo star and spilled some reality TV tea in the process.

Days after cast members of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” were roasted for their season 16 reunion dresses, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran came to the defense of RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter.

Kirschenheiter caused buzz after images of her RHOC season 16 reunion look were leaked online. The Housewives star wore a metallic crop top and matching jogger-style pants to the reunion, and not everyone was a fan of the getup.

“I can’t believe Gina showed up to the reunion wearing a crop top and capri pants,” one critic tweeted. “No housewife has ever had the audacity to wear a crop top to a reunion. What in the Scheana Shay?! This outfit belongs to #RHOA S01 reunion. Why is Gina still a housewife? #RHOC.”

Scheana Shay Defended Gina Kirschenheiter & Pointed to Bravo

This isn’t a reunion look Gina 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/zUwTVg0J92 — the bravo chronicles (@bravochronicles) March 18, 2022

Scheana Shay has made headlines herself for her outrageous outfits, most notably for the crop-top wedding dress she wore to her nuptials to her first husband, Mike Shay, in 2014. The “Good as Gold ” singer’s crop-top gown was heavily critiqued on social media at the time, according to People.

Shay responded to the backlash about Kirschenheiter’s cropped look.

“I think she looks great!!” the “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote. “And obvi so did Bravo. Our looks have to get approved. We don’t just show up in whatever we want.”

When another viewer questioned if all of the Housewives show’s reunion looks have to get a pre-approval from Bravo, the former SURver replied, “Yes. We pick 2-3 outfits and tell them our favorites but ultimately they get the final say.”

Shay’s bombshell left some fans with more questions, especially about the recent “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion dresses, which were recently mocked on social media.

“Ooooooo, this is some TEA right here,” one fan wrote of Shay’s Bravo reveal. “This means there’s some shady approval for laughs s*** going on and I’m living for it.”

“Who approves the looks?” another fan wanted to know. “They must have been sleeping when RHOSLC submitted reunion looks, js they looked like Sesame Street on LSD w/feathers.”

“Look at what they let Meredith Marks wear. Bravo producers are not your friends, lol,” another cracked.

Others praised Shay for defending Kirschenheiter.

“One thing I notice about you is you always stick up for the girls,” one fan wrote to the Bravo star. “Thank you. Unlike others that always want to stick anything negative out there.”

Andy Cohen Previously Slammed Early ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion Looks

It’s unclear if Bravo has always called the shots for reunion attire, but one thing that is known is that host Andy Cohen has not always loved the ladies’ looks.

In a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen addressed the fashion at the first reunions that took place more than a decade ago.

“In the early days of ‘Orange County,’ the fashion was just terrible,” he said. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

“But as it’s gone on, the [reunion fashion] has really amped up,” he added. “A reunion-show dress at this point actually means something.”

