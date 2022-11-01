VPR Star Gets Involved in Lisa Vanderpump Drama

Lisa Vanderpump found herself brought up at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion as the topic of Erika Jayne posting a photo of Garcelle Beauvais’ book in the garbage was brought up.

Andy Cohen brought up the photo, which was posted back in April 2022, and said that Vanderpump had also chimed in on the drama at the time. During an interview with E! News, Vanderpump said she thought Jayne’s photo of Beauvais’ book in the garbage was “pretty mean.”

She then added jokingly that Jayne might have thrown it out because she didn’t “understand” Beauvais’ memoir. She suggested that Beauvais should have sent Jayne a “scratch and sniff” book instead.

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Jayne replied to Cohen with the same clap back from that time, telling Vanderpump, “that’s rich coming from you whose breath smells of garlic, chardonnay, and cigarettes.”

After the RHOBH reunion aired and Jayne’s shade toward the SUR owner began circulating again, some “Vanderpump Rules” stars defended Vanderpump, including Scheana Shay.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scheana Shay Posted on Social Media a Photo With Lisa Vanderpump & Said That She Thought Her Breath Smelled Like Roses

“If you ask me, @lisavanderpump smells like roses. Cheers to season 10 of VPR coming soon!” Shay captioned a series of photos showing the VPR cast, starting with one of her and Vanderpump, with the SUR owner smiling and with her arm around Shay.

Shay wasn’t the only one who defended Vanderpump on social media, as her co-star Ariana Madix also chimed in. “Lisa smells of expensive perfume and afternoon tea in an english garden,” she tweeted shortly after the RHOBH reunion. Vanderpump answered Madix, “I agree lol. love you…silly women.” She also added that she doesn’t smoke in another tweet.

Shay’s post came amid several “Vanderpump Rules” stars posting on social media to hint that the 10th season of VPR would be “coming soon.”

Lisa Vanderpump Was Insulted Over Her Gums & Her Breath by a RHOBH Co-Star in a Past Episode of the Hit Bravo Show & Her Husband Came to Her Defense

Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd previously defended his wife after former RHOBH star Camille Grammer also claimed she had bad breath back in 2019.

At the time, Grammer told several RHOBH co-stars in an episode that before Vanderpump got her teeth redone, Grammer had “such an issue with the gums.” The former dental assistant spilled, “I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps. Your gum line is receding,’” she recounted, according to Page Six. “But now they look great. At least you can stand her breath.”

Todd replied to Grammer’s comments on social media after the episode aired, saying that he was “disgusted” by Grammer’s attacks on his wife’s personal hygiene. He described Vanderpump’s breath as “sweet as she is” and said since he was kissing her daily, he would know. Grammer apologized to Vanderpump after the episode dropped and described it as a “bad joke.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’