Fans Concerned for Scheana Shay After She Posts Makeup Free Video

On June 23, 2022, Scheana Shay did an Instagram Live to promote her new lash line, Viva Verano, which means “long live Summer.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star went makeup free for the video in which she showed viewers the different types of lashes in the collection, all of which are named after Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon Honey.

Shay wore her short hair down, but clipped it back so it stayed out of her face. She then showed folks how easy it is to apply her new lashes. “I don’t have any make up on right now,” Shay said as she chose which lashes to put on. She explained that she had just been on a car ride and didn’t have time to put makeup on before filming the live.

She interacted a bit with fans and had her husband-to-be Brock Davies on hand to field questions as they came in.

When someone asked Shay why her teeth were so white, she responded it is because she has veneers. The reality star steered away from some other comments, however, many of which criticized the way her face appeared without makeup.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay Was Criticized by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans on Social Media

Several fans noticed that Shay’s mouth and eyes weren’t moving normally as she talked and took to the comments section to tell her to take it easy on the Botox.

“Your eyes and your lips hardly move,” one person wrote.

“The fillers have taken another level,” another Instagram user commented.

“What in the actual f has happened to her??” a third person asked.

“Your mouth… it’s just so weird,” someone else added.

“Oh honey- you’re beautiful and don’t need lip injections. The one side is drooping,” a fifth comment read.

“What has happened to her??? Does anyone know! She doesn’t even look the same,” another social media user wrote.

Shay Shared She Had Just Gotten Botox After Talking About Her New Line

Shay posted the 15-minute live to her Instagram feed after recording it and the comments started flowing in.

“I wanted to do an eyelash line for as long as I can remember. And it just seemed like the timing was right. I have a team of amazing women who have amazing connections in the makeup industry and they were like, ‘we need to do this,'” Shay explained.

She went on to talk about how she went through samples and chose to styles that she wanted to offer as part of her line. Her lashes retail for $16 without any discount codes.

Shay went on to show fans how to apply the lashes and explained how to preserve the lashes so that they can be used up to 10 times.

Toward the end of the live, one viewer asked Shay if she could do something with her brows.

“Can I do what with my brows?” Shay read off her screen. “I just got Botox,” she responded.

