Things Are Heating Up Between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin: Source

According to a new report, it looks like things are getting serious between Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

A source recently told People that the pair are getting serious together. “He’s been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is,” the source told the publication about their relationship. “She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works. It’s a different type of maturity, and they really don’t feel the age difference.”

The source continued, “They’ve been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and L.A.”

The couple has been dating for a few months now, as they made their first debut out together on Halloween. Since then, the pair has been spotted on vacation together in Mexico, and Hamlin has even made the relationship Instagram official.

Some Were ‘Skeptical’ of Their Relationship at First

Although the couple may be serious about their romance, others around them were apprehensive at first. When the couple first started seeing each other, Hamlin’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin weren’t in full support, according to an insider who told this to Us Weekly. Now, however, it seems like things have been smoothed over.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” the source revealed to Us Weekly. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

In recent weeks, Hamlin has posted many Instagram stories showing her relationship with Disick. In a screenshot captured by People, Hamlin posted a photo of the two of them out to dinner together, writing in the caption, “My dream man.”

Amelia Hamlin’s Ex-Boyfriend Was Related to Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star

Before Hamlin started dating Disick, she was dating a man named Mercer Wiederhorn. And, he had an interesting connection to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the last season of the show, it was revealed that Hamlin’s boyfriend was actually the brother of Kim Richards’ daughter’s husband.

During an August 2020 appearance on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Hamlin explained how she met Wiederhorn. “I had just broken up with my former boyfriend, and I was like, ready to be an independent b****,” Hamlin explained. “And then I just like, was at my sister’s apartment one day. She was out of town, and I had a few friends over, and one of my best friends Nick was like, I’m going to bring my friend Mercer, and I was like, okay, fine.”

Hamlin continued, “We were literally just watching a movie, and then like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like. I was just like, him, like, that’s the one. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return this spring.

