Social Media Erupts Over Scott Disick’s Provocative Pic

Scott Disick posted quite the cheeky photo of his girlfriend. Disick has been dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, who also happens to be “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s daughter. 38-year-old Disick posted a photo of 19-year-old Hamlin wearing only a bra and thong, as seen below on the right.

He snapped the Instagram Story from behind to show Hamlin’s backside as she reached for something on a tall bookshelf. “A little higher, almost there,” Disick wrote as the caption on his Instagram Story posted on Sunday, June 7.

Fans immediately began to drag both Disick and Hamlin for posting the nearly nude photo. One fan account took a screenshot of Disick’s Story and added in the caption, “Tell me your mom is Lisa Rinna without telling me…Thirsty AF.”

One fan commented under the post, “It crosses the creepy line when When your girlfriend is closer in age to your son than you.” Disick shares three kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: Mason (11), Penelope (8), and Reign (6).

Fans continued commenting negatively towards Disick. “The worst part here is that a middle aged man posted this publicly…disturbing,” one wrote. Another added, “Lest not forget an almost forty year old man posted this photo of a nineteen year old.”

Disick & Hamlin Have Been Sharing More of Their Relationship

The couple first connected during Kendall Jenner’s birthday-Halloween party in October 2020. Rumors circulated ever since and the two were frequently spotted together, but they had been quiet about their relationship until recently. Throughout the last few months, the two have posted lovey Instagram Stories of each other.

Hamlin also posted a series of photos of she and Disick for his 38th birthday. “happy birthday my love,” she captioned the post, as seen above, on May 26. “you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.”

Lisa Rinna Has Opened Up About Her Daughter’s Boyfriend

For Bravo fans, Amelia Hamlin is more than just a 19-year-old woman. Viewers have watched her grow up, since her mom began starring on RHOBH during its fifth season in 2014. Rinna discussed her daughter’s relationship on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on May 19.

“Rinna, what was your first reaction when you found out that your daughter was dating Scott Disick?” Andy Cohen asked Rinna during the episode.

“I have met him now,” Rinna responded. “I just met him, yes.” And, when Cohen asked the RHOBH star to elaborate, she simply said, “Very similar to what you thought when you met him. He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time, he met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go. It is what it is, guys, it is what it is.”

The new season of RHOBH will show the beginning of their relationship, as teased in the season 11 trailer. Kyle Richards shared her opinions about Disick. “He’s too damn old!” Richards also points out that Disick has children from his previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. “He’s got three kids!” Richards yells.

Later in the trailer, Hamlin is also seen on FaceTime with Rinna, telling her that she is going to a Halloween party with her friend Scott.

