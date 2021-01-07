Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Husband Breaks His Silence on Her Love Life

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is breaking his silence on Windham-Burke’s new love interest. Windham-Burke told fans that she identifies as a lesbian in an interview with GLAAD on December 2. Later that day, she introduced fans to her girlfriend Kris. Windham-Burke posted a selfie of the two of them with a heart and a rainbow flag on her Instagram Story.

Since her announcement, Windham-Burke has expressed her interest in staying married to her husband. Windham-Burke answered a series of fan questions on Instagram in early January. The 43-year-old RHOC star admitted that she and Sean Burke don’t have plans to divorce, but she has “no idea” if they’ll remain married, per People.

Sean Burke has since opened up about his thoughts on their arrangements and his wife’s love life. When asked if he felt hurt by Windham-Burke’s new relationship, he admitted, “Am I hurt? Yeah, it kind of sucks because it’s hard. [We’re] figuring it out but it sucks.”

Another fan asked Burke if he had plans to start dating again anytime soon. “Am I eventually going to date other people?” he answered, per Reality Blurb. “Um, I don’t know. Probably. [I] don’t know right now.” Windham-Burke chimed in saying, “[It’s] hard to date during a pandemic.”

Windham-Burke Shared Details About Their Marriage

The couple told fans their plan for their modern marriage, and Windham-Burke explained she hopes to stay married. “But we’d like to and are trying to make that work in therapy,” she said, per Reality Blurb. “Things are calming down…we’re finding a new normal.” She continued saying, “Call it whatever you want. We’re family and best friends.”

Windham-Burke added, “Right now we’re taking it one day at a time and figuring out what works. We don’t have any answers, we just know we love our kids and we will always be family.”

The two shared a more intimate detail of their marriage as well. One fan asked of the parents-of-seven sleep together or where they sleep. Windham-Burke confessed they do not sleep in the same bed, and they sleep on different floors. “I’m on the 3rd floor,” Windham-Burke explained, per Bravo’s Style & Living. “He’s on the 1st floor.”

Windham-Burke Confessed She Gets ‘Jealous’

Windham-Burke dished more on her husband’s love life, and while she said he’s allowed to date, she confessed she would be “heartbroken” if he fell in love with someone else, per People. A fan chimed in asking if she feels hypocritical that she has moved on but she does’t want her husband to do so.

“Yes, absolutely,” she replied. “That’s why we are in therapy. We are working through this. We can’t figure this out on our own. This is a lot. This is hard and we’re working it out.”

Windham-Burke continued admitting via People, “We’re working through this. We can’t figure this out on our own. This is a lot. We’re a little bit crazy, but this is hard and we’re working it out…I am kind of a jealous person. Sean knows this, we talk about it in therapy. This is actually the biggest thing we’re working on in therapy.”

She continued saying, “We’ve been together since we were teenagers. I don’t know what life without him is like, and that scares me. That scares me a lot.”

