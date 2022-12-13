Fans React to Shannon Beador’s 1960s Inspired Look

On December 1, 2022, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador took to Instagram to share a photo of her 1960s-inspired look with her followers. The first picture showed the reality television personality standing in front of a white wall. She gave a small smile and placed her hand on the strap of her black tank top. The 58-year-old wore her hair in voluminous waves and sported a plastic black headband. In the following photo, Beador posed with her makeup artist and hairstylist.

“60’s vibe….Hair: @princeangelll Make-up: @muaroni ❤️❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans complimented the RHOC star in the comments section.

“You are Beautiful shannon!!” read a comment.

“You look SO AMAZING ❣️,” added another.

“Wow! Beautiful! I’m so happy you are happy! 😍,” shared a different person.

Some commenters also shared they believed Beador looked different in the picture.

“OMG I did NOT recognize you at all ! Where is Shannon?” asked a social media user.

“This doesn’t look anything like you though 🧐😳,” added a different person.

“Who are you ? What are you doing? You’re changing your whole face.. please stop,” shared another.

“I don’t know if it’s the camera angle, please leave your face alone. You aren’t looking like you anymore 😢,” wrote a fan.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Relationship With Tamra Judge in October 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Beador discussed the upcoming season of RHOC. The reality television personality spoke about Tamra Judge returning to the Bravo series after a two-year absence. She asserted that she had a positive experience with Judge while filming RHOC season 17.

“We’re good, we’re good. You know, we were two friends for six years and so, we went on a trip for filming and it’s like bam, you’re right back. We weren’t friends for two and a half years. And so it was like we’re right back there,” said Beador.

The 58-year-old also teased that fans can expect her to get into arguments with her co-stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

“I think every season they have been on, I have issues with them. So I will not disappoint this season,” quipped Beador.

Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Their Thoughts About Shannon Beador

Simpson and Kirschenheiter briefly spoke about Beador during a joint interview with Access Hollywood in October 2022. Simpson suggested that she and their castmate went through turmoil with the Real for Real founder during the production of RHOC season 17. She asserted that their relationship with the mother of three is complex.

“I feel like this is why it’s good and this is why when you’ve been on for five years and you build and you build, but then you break and then you build and build, so I feel like that’s what we do, that’s where we’re at, there’s a lot of building and a lot of breaking,” said the lawyer.

The 46-year-old also shared her thoughts about Judge asserting she “saved” RHOC by returning for season 17. Simpson noted she “appreciate[d] her confidence.”

“I do think she adds to it and I think it was good that they asked her to come back. I mean let’s look at it. They brought five new people on for the last five years and none of them have lasted. So I totally understand why they were like ‘let’s go into the been there,’” explained the Bravo personality.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’