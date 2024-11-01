Shannon Beador Says She Won’t Film With Her RHOC Co-Star Ever Again

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador says she will not film with her season 18 castmate Alexis Bellino again.

During an appearance on the October 31 episode of “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Beador noted that Bellino, who returned to RHOC as a “friend of” for season 18 after an 11-year absence, is engaged to her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Entertainment Tonight reported that Janssen “is suing [Beador] for $75K he claims he loaned her for a face lift and other expenses.”

While speaking to Viall, Beador said, “If everyone wants to bring Alexis back, then have a nice time with her because I’m not filming with her ever again.”

“I’m not going to put myself through that again. It was really really difficult. Someone told me recently [Bellino] said ‘Oh well, it was difficult for me.’ Well you didn’t need to come then. Sorry,” continued Beador on the podcast episode.

In addition, Beador said that the situation between her and Bellino on RHOC season 18 “was a lot for her.”

“It’s frustrating and enough is enough,” said Beador on the interview.

Alexis Bellino Spoke About Filming RHOC Season 18

Bellino shared whether she felt empathy towards Beador while filming RHOC season 18 during an October 11 interview with Us Weekly, alongside Janssen. Bellino said she felt she deserved more empathy from RHOC fans. She referenced that her mother, Penelope, died a few months before the production of season 18 began.

“Does anyone have any empathy for me? What about me. I had to be on the show, just lost my mom. Wasn’t eating, wasn’t sleeping, was barely getting out of bed,” said Bellino to Us Weekly. “Filmed a show, and still put on my big girl panties to go film with [Janssen’s] ex-girlfriend. Which is just as hard. So I’m tired of hearing about that. I have sympathy for her. But at the same time, I had to do a really freaking hard job. I got beat down the entire season.”

Janssen also said he believed “the hate has been so overwhelming.” In addition, he said that he thinks “Shannon is masterful at eliciting sympathy that she doesn’t deserve.”

Bellino made similar comments about her return to RHOC during a September 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Bellino said she understood filming RHOC season 18 was difficult for Beador.

“But I’m letting you know right now that it was very difficult for me to film with his ex also. It goes both ways. It’s not just one-sided,” said Bellino during the September 2024 interview.

Shannon Beador Discussed John Janssen’s Lawsuit Against Her on Nick Viall’s Podcast

Beador briefly discussed Janssen’s lawsuit against her on Viall’s podcast. She said that she believes Janssen is suing her not because of money but rather to better his reputation. In addition, Beador said she and her attorney would like to move on from the lawsuit.

“But we don’t know if the other side wants to put it to bed because people are talking about you when the lawsuit is still going on. And that’s a bummer,” said Beador on the podcast episode.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, Beador said she “offered [Janssen] the full amount because I know legal fees will surpass [$75K].”

“He said, no, because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement, which is industry standard in any settlement case. So, is it about money?” said Beador to Entertainment Tonight. “Because if it was, you would have taken the money that you allege that I took from you. In addition, he has added a fraud component to the case, which is that I intentionally took money from him and that includes punitive damages.”